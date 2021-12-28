Squid Game creator says he’s “in talks” with Netflix for two more seasons

Netflix’s Squid Game became one of the most talked-about shows of 2021 when it launched in September, so it should come as no surprise that the South Korean drama could be back for not just a second season but a third as well.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently told Korean broadcaster KBS that he’s currently in talks with Netflix for a third season, having confirmed earlier this year that the survival drama is returning for season two.

“I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three,” Hwang told KBS. “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

Squid Game broke records when making its Netflix debut earlier this year, with over 142 million households watching the nine-part series, which became the streamer’s biggest show ever.

The series stars Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, a chauffeur and gambling addict who is invited to take part in a mysterious competition for the chance to win 45.6 billion Won – however, he quickly learns that losing the game results in losing his own life.

Hwang has previously teased Squid Game’s second season, hinting at a dark twist that could see Gi-hun go through a similar experience to the Front Man, who was also a former winner of the game.

While earlier in the year, Hwang said that he would like a second season to look at the Korean police and the story of the Frontman, adding: “I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea.”

Squid Game is now available to watch on Netflix.