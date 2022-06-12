Squid Game star opens up on filming death scene: 'I was so happy'

Chatting with Killing Eve star Sandra Oh during a Variety “Actors on Actors” conversation, Jung explained why she wasn't sad when her character was killed off in the final episode despite it being one of the most shocking moments in the series.

Jung Ho-yeon – who starred as 067 in Netflix series Squid Game – has revealed she enjoyed filming her death scene on the mega-hit show.

“Maybe it’s weird to say it, but while I’m shooting my death scene, I was so happy," she said. "It was the most comfortable scene I ever had.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Explaining what she meant by that, she added: "It’s because I’ve been living with my character over a few months, and then there is a time that I have to let her go, and I kind of feel like I can happily let her go, because I can understand, maybe not fully, but I’m the one who can understand her most in this world.

"So I know her stress, and I know how her life was [such a] struggle and hard. So it wasn’t that bad or sad.”

Speaking during a Drama Actress Roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter last month, Jung revealed that she initially thought she had messed up her performance when she first watched the episodes with her fellow cast members.

Netflix

"My first message to director Hwang after I watched Squid Game was, 'I am so sorry. And thank you so much for casting me,'" she explained. "I’m going to cry. It was so stressful. I was trying to prepare for the bad reactions and everything."

Advertisement

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is currently hard at work on season 2, although he's said that he is "still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for season 2" and hasn't started writing yet – so fans may have a while to wait.