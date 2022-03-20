Speaking to Deadline at last night's PGA Awards Ceremony, Hwang explained that although the writing process for the follow-up season hadn't yet begun he had been very busy brainstorming.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed he's working hard on ideas for the second season of the mega hit drama – and has even joked he could bring back one actor as a twin of their original character.

"There will be more great games, that’s all I can say," he said. "I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet."

And asked if there was any chance some popular characters such as Kang Sae-byeok (played by HoYeon Jung) might return even though they had been killed off in the original run, Hwang added, "I’ll try something to bring them back to Season 2."

"Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see," he joked.

Hwang originally confirmed that the series had been renewed for another season back in November 2021 – with the news coming as no great shock given the monumental success of the record-breaking first run.

"There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season," he said at the time. "So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But I will say: there will indeed be a second season."

Since then he's been coy about what the new season might entail, although he did hint in December that the show could take an even darker twist.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he teased that protagonist Gi-hun may find himself having to make a tricky choice between good and evil, using a Star Wars analogy to make his point.

"As for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun], who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader. Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right?"