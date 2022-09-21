If you're wondering what to buy your Squid Game -obsessed family members, then we've also got you covered in this article with plenty of merchandise.

With Halloween on the horizon, it's time to start thinking about costumes to wow your friends and family with at any upcoming parties.

The Netflix hit took over the world when it premiered in September last year, becoming the streamer's biggest series ever after just a few weeks thanks to all the intriguing Squid Game theories and the violent, nail-biting Squid Game rounds featured throughout the show.

Lee Jung-jae leads the Squid Game cast as Gi-hun, a man in a lot of debt who's invited to compete in a mysterious tournament for the chance to win a vast amount of prize money in Squid Game. The catch? If you lose the game, you lose your life.

We're all waiting with baited breath for season 2, but in the mean time, why not start searching for Squid Game gifts?

Whether you're in need of inspiration for your own wish list or need help finding Squid Game-related presents for your family and friends, read on for everything you need to know about all the Squid Game merchandise available to buy at the moment.

Are you a fan of the hit Netflix show? If so, check out the brand-new Squid Game immersive experience which features in our best immersive experiences in London list.

Best Squid Game costumes, tracksuits and masks at a glance:

Best Squid Game costumes, tracksuits and masks to buy for Halloween 2022

Squid Game guard costume

Amazon

You may have the Squid Game guard mask, but what about the pink jumpsuit? Make sure your Squid Game Halloween costume in on point with this full ensemble.

Buy the Squid Game guard costume from £31.99 at Amazon

Numbered tracksuit set

Amazon

In just a few weeks, the numbered teal tracksuits that the contestants wear earned their place among the most iconic clothing on TV, and this set offers a pretty authentic look - including a tracksuit top, bottoms and numbered T-shirt.

The set is available in the numbers of many of the show's biggest characters, including 067, 001, 456 and 218.

Buy the numbered tracksuit set for £24.99 at Amazon

Game masks

Looking for a square, triangle, circle, or Front Man mask for your Squid Game outfit? Look no further than Amazon (again), where all are available to complete your look.

Buy game masks for £8.65 at Amazon

The Front Man cloak

Amazon

Just purchased the Front Man mask? Complete the look with this hooded black coat.

Buy the Front Man cloak for £13.99 £11.52 at Amazon

Children's Squid Game contestant outfit

Amazon

Your child can now feel as though they're competing in the Squid Games themselves with these mini tracksuits.

Buy a children's Squid Game contestant outfit for £18.99 at Amazon

Red Light, Green Light doll outfit

Amazon

If you don't want to go down the tracksuit or boiler suit and mask look, but you'd still like to go as something Squid Game-related for Halloween, then why not dress up as the Red Light, Green Light doll? It's sure to be a killer outfit.

Buy the Red Light, Green Light doll outfit from £27.99 at Amazon

Squid Game guard plush toy

Amazon

If you want a cuddlier version of the Squid Game guards, then you're in luck – you can buy a pink plush toy on Amazon now.

Buy a Squid Game guard plush toy for £3.99 at Amazon

Squid Game hoodie

Amazon

You can show your love for the Netflix hit with this Squid Game hoodie. It comes in four colours: red, white, black, and grey, and in a few different designs.

Buy the Squid Game hoodie for £24.60 at Amazon

Squid Game keychain

Amazon

Keep your keys safe with these little Squid Game key rings, featuring the guards from the Netflix hit.

Buy a Squid Game keychain for £4 at Amazon

Dalgona cookie cutter and mould set

Amazon

Want to try the Squid Game cookie challenge yourself? You can now buy the biscuit cutters and moulds on Amazon – remember, don't break the shape!

Buy Dalgona cookie cutter and mould set for £24.99 at Amazon

Read more about Squid Game:

If you're looking for another use for your Squid Game costume post Halloween, don't forget to check out the exciting immersive experience that takes you deep into the world of the Peaky Blinders.

Buy Squid Game Immersive Gamebox tickets from £26

Advertisement

For more great shows and attractions take a look at the RadioTimes.com Going Out section for recommendations on the best West End shows or immersive experiences in London.