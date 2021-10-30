Squid Game Christmas jumpers are here and they’re as wild as you’d expect
Elements from each of the playground games that appear throughout the seven-episode series are incorporated into the design.
Published:
Hit Netflix series Squid Game has inspired more than its fair share of Halloween costumes this year – and fans of the show will soon be able to get dressed up for another holiday season as well.
That’s because an official Squid Game Christmas jumper has been launched, featuring loads of imagery that will be familiar to the millions who have viewed the show.
Elements from each of the playground games that appear throughout the seven-episode series – including Red Light, Green Light, Marbles, and Tug of War – are incorporated into the design of the rather colourful jumper, while shapes from the masks worn by Squid Game workers are also included.
The jumper can be ordered exclusively from Merchoid for £38.99 – including free delivery – and is available in a variety of sizes for both men and women, ranging from XS to XXXL.
Now, there might not be anything particularly festive about the show – but given its monumental success, the jumper seems sure to be a popular item this Christmas.
Squid Game has been something of a sensation since landing on Netflix back in September, and it is now comfortably ranked as the biggest show in the streamer’s history – having overtaken previous record-holder Bridgeton in mid-October.
The series was created by South Korean writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk, and focuses on a group of cash-strapped people in Korea who are persuaded to take part in a series of children’s games – with deadly consequences.
Although originally planned as a standalone series, there has unsurprisingly been clamour for a second run, and given the mightily impressive viewing figures it seems likely that a follow-up could get the green light.
Until then, there’s no shortage of merchandise for fans to stock up on – from Squid Game costumes to a creepy Squid Game alarm clock.
Read more about Squid Game
- Squid Game season 2 – will the Netflix show return?
- Squid Game cast – full list of actors and characters in hit Netflix series
- Squid Game true story – Real life inspiration behind Netflix series
- Squid Game money: How much is 45.6 billion Won prize money in dollars and pounds?
- Squid Game Fortnite map codes – Try the games at home on your console
- Squid Game creator reveals meaning behind title
- 9 most intriguing Squid Game theories
- Who is 067 in Squid Game?
- Where was Squid Game filmed?
- Squid game costumes – where to buy the tracksuits, jumpsuits and masks
- How to make Squid Game cookies
- Squid Game director teases possible season 2 plot
- Is Squid Game dubbed into English? How to watch with voice actors and subtitles
- How many episodes are there in Squid Game?
- Who is Squid Game’s Old Man?
- Squid Game ending explained
- SNL Squid Game sketch: Rami Malek performs in Saturday Night Live parody
- What to watch after Squid Game
- Who dies in Squid Game?
- Squid Game soundtrack: Every track from Netflix drama