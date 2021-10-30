Squid Game Christmas jumpers are here and they’re as wild as you’d expect

Hit Netflix series Squid Game has inspired more than its fair share of Halloween costumes this year – and fans of the show will soon be able to get dressed up for another holiday season as well.

Advertisement

That’s because an official Squid Game Christmas jumper has been launched, featuring loads of imagery that will be familiar to the millions who have viewed the show.

Elements from each of the playground games that appear throughout the seven-episode series – including Red Light, Green Light, Marbles, and Tug of War – are incorporated into the design of the rather colourful jumper, while shapes from the masks worn by Squid Game workers are also included.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The jumper can be ordered exclusively from Merchoid for £38.99 – including free delivery – and is available in a variety of sizes for both men and women, ranging from XS to XXXL.

Now, there might not be anything particularly festive about the show – but given its monumental success, the jumper seems sure to be a popular item this Christmas.

Netflix

Squid Game has been something of a sensation since landing on Netflix back in September, and it is now comfortably ranked as the biggest show in the streamer’s history – having overtaken previous record-holder Bridgeton in mid-October.

The series was created by South Korean writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk, and focuses on a group of cash-strapped people in Korea who are persuaded to take part in a series of children’s games – with deadly consequences.

Although originally planned as a standalone series, there has unsurprisingly been clamour for a second run, and given the mightily impressive viewing figures it seems likely that a follow-up could get the green light.

Until then, there’s no shortage of merchandise for fans to stock up on – from Squid Game costumes to a creepy Squid Game alarm clock.

Read more about Squid Game

Advertisement

Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.