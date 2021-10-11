Squid Game alarm clock viral video is freaking out fans of the Netflix series

Since arriving on Netflix in September, South Korean drama Squid Game has become arguably the biggest show of the year, with fans making their own Dalgona cookies, buying Squid Game costumes – and in the case of one viewer, building their own Red Light Green Light-inspired alarm clock.

A fan of the Netflix show has made a Squid Game alarm clock featuring the large doll from episode one – however, instead of shooting bullets, the model fires soft pellets at its owner if they’re not awake when their alarm goes off – and Twitter is unsurprisingly creeped out by the invention.

The Squid Game Clock y’all procrastinators need

😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/Rbr0DbxKpC — Dr. OBeLs (@dr_obels) October 10, 2021

“Well this is straight up the scariest thing ever,” one viewer wrote after a video of the fan-made clock went viral on Twitter, while another described the alarm as “nightmare fuel”.

Other Squid Game fans replied to the video with a GIF of The X Factor’s Simon Cowell saying, “It’s a no from me,” while another pointed out that “it’s all fun and games until your alarm clock shoots a dart in your eye”.

However, some Squid Game lovers couldn’t get enough of the unsettling clock, with one writing on Twitter: “I don’t want it, I need it!”

Looks like I've got an early front runner for my Secret Santa gift. — BobbyC (FV) (@YeahMyBad) October 11, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan began compiling their Christmas presents list, writing: “Looks like I’ve got an early runner for my Secret Santa gift.”

The large killer doll, on which the alarm clock is based, takes part in the first round of the Squid Game tournament, with contestants trying to get to the doll’s side of the field while her back is turned – however, if they move whilst in her eye-line, they are immediately shot dead.

The Squid Game cast recently told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the robot doll was inspired by a character from Korean school textbooks, with Jung Ho-yeon saying that the character is named Younghee in school books.