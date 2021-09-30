Squid Game: How much is 45.6 billion Won prize money in dollars and pounds?
Seong Gi-hun and Sang-woo Cho compete for a lot of money in Squid Game – but how much would you get in British Pounds or American Dollars?
Published:
Since arriving on Netflix last week, Squid Game has taken the world by storm and is on track to become the streamer’s biggest show ever, having reached number one in over 90 countries including the UK.
For those yet to start the Korean drama, Squid Game follows a group of people, all of whom are in heavy debt, as they’re invited to compete in a series of games from their childhood for the chance to win a life-changing amount of money – although there’s a catch. If they lose, they’re immediately killed.
But how much exactly can the Squid Game characters win in Won – South Korean currency – and what is the equivalent of that in British pounds and American dollars?
Read on for everything you need to know about the Squid Game prize money.
What is the prize money in Squid Game?
Those competing in Squid Game are given the chance to win ₩45.6 billion if they successfully get through all six stages of the competition.
The first game in the tournament is Red Light Green Light, followed by a game which involves cutting a shape out of honeycomb without breaking it. Game three is a tug of war, while the fourth round lets the pairs play a game of their choice with marbles. For the fifth game, the contestants have to choose a number between one and 16 before crossing a bridge in that order, while the sixth and final round is the titular Squid Game.
How much is 45.6 billion Won in pounds?
The Squid Game prize money of 45.6 billion Won translates to £28.2 million – which is a pretty hefty sum of money.
How much is 45.6 billion Won in US dollars?
As for how much the Squid Game prize pot is in US dollars, the contestants win the equivalent of $38.6 million.