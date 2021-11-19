Squid Game creator explains how violence is used to explore competitive society

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken about the symbolic use of violence in the Netflix series, revealing that it’s intended to reflect our “competitive society”.

Speaking at the SBS D Forum in South Korea, as reported by Yonhap News Agency, he said: “I kept asking questions, like who made this competition system in our society and who drives us into a corner? This is the question that I want to ask everybody living in the midst of the pandemic in the 21st century.”

Hwang continued: “Violence in the show looks very lifelike, but it is figurative and allegorical,” adding that those violent scenes are intended to “mirror people who run into a dead end after failing to survive the competitive society”.

The South Korean filmmaker recently confirmed a Squid Game season two, telling Associated Press that fans left him with “no choice” but to bring Squid Game back for a second run.

“There will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

The survival drama became Netflix’s biggest show launch ever when it arrived on our screens at the end of September, catapulting South Korean star Lee Jung-jae (who led the Squid Game cast) to global fame.

It originally took Hwang over 10 years to get Squid Game to our screens, which would explain why the show was originally advertised as a limited series only.

