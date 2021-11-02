What’s new on Netflix in November 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up

It’s hard to believe there are just two months left of 2021 – a year that has given us so many Netflix hits, from Squid Game and You season three, to Virgin River and Sex/Life.

While 2022 is just around the corner, there’s still so many exciting titles to come, with the streamer’s November slate set to be one for the books.

Tiger King finally returns with season two next week. The docuseries will check back in with the likes of Joe Exotic and his former staff members, while Big Mouth, Riverdale and Selling Sunset will be back with more series this month.

If you want to start getting into the Christmas mood, there are a host of new festive films arriving on Netflix over the next few weeks, including catfish romcom Love Hard, Vanessa Hudgens’ The Princess Switch 3 and iconic British flick Love Actually.

Film lovers can also expect a number of original films to premiere on the streamer this month, including Red Notice starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson as well as Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut Passing and Tick, Tick, Boom – the musical drama starring Andrew Garfield.

Read on for everything you need to know about the titles coming to Netflix this month.

1st November

Angry Birds season 4 The new series of this animated series based on the popular game of the song name.

A Christmas Star (2015) A Christmas film about a girl with the magical power to stop people fighting.

A Time to Kill (1996) Joel Schumacher’s crime thriller starring Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson and Matthew McConaughey.

Argo 2012 A biopic directed by and starring Ben Affleck about an undercover agent posing as a Hollywood producer to rescue American hostages.

Hapless season 1 A British sitcom about a journalist who starts working at a small Jewish newspaper.

Inside the Mind A two-part limited series looking at the minds of Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016) A Chinese romcom.

L.A. Confidential (1997) A crime drama starring Kevin Spacey, Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe about a group of LA-based police officers in 1953.

Point Break (1991) Action thriller starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze about an undercover FBI officer.

Ransom (1996) Ron Howard’s crime thriller about the kidnapping of a multi-millionaire’s son.

Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles (2005) Japanese-Chinese drama about a father travelling to China.

The Claus Family (2021) Dutch film about a boy learning his grandfather is Santa Claus.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017) Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman star in this A24 psychological thriller about a surgeon whose family all fall ill when a teenager is introduced into their lives.

2nd November

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (2021) – Animated documentary about a secret US military camp.

Hustlers (2019) Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu star in this crime drama inspired by a New York Magazine article.

Ridley Jones season 2 Animated kids show about Ridley’s journey to protect the Museum of Natural History.

3rd November

Lords of Scam (2021) A French documentary about the EU carbon quota scam.

The Harder They Fall (2021) American western about real-life cowboys, starring Idris Elba and Regina Kind.

4th November

Amina Period drama set in Zazzau in the 16th century.

Catching Killers season 1 Docuseries examining notorious serial killer cases featuring interviews with the detectives involved.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) The sequel to the rebooted Jumanji starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

5th November

A Cop Movie (2021) Documentary about the police in Mexico City where two actors find out what it takes to be a cop.

Big Mouth season 5 The raunchy animated comedy returns for a fifth season.

Gloria season 1 A Portuguese drama set in 1968.

Love Hard (2021) A cat-fishing romcom starring Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet.

Narcos: Mexico season 3 The spin-off crime drama returns for a third series.

8 Remains (2018) German mystery thriller about a woman who jumps in and out of her memories.

I, Superbiker 5: Split Second (2015) Documentary about the British Superbike season reuturns.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) Hindi romcom.

Saveart Recycling Art (2005) Documentary about the SAVEART movement.

The Club (Part 1) Turkish period set in the 1950s.

The Furies (2016) A Spanish drama about the unraveling of a modern-day family inspired by Greek tragedies.

The Unlikely Murder A Nordic limited true crime series about a plot to kill the Swedish prime minister.

Yara (2021) Italian true-crime thriller about a missing 13-year-old girl.

We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021) A Japanese drama from Netflix.

6th November

Arcane season 1 Animated series where the characters live in the game League of Legends.

7th November

Father Christmas is Back (2021) A Christmas comedy starring John Cleese, Elizabeth Hurley and Kelsey Grammar.

The Last Forest (2021) A documentary about the indigenous Yanomami community.

9th November

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash season 1 A Netflix reality series where contestants buy strange objects.

The Curse of La Llorona (2019) A supernatural horror about a mother who must save her children from an evil spirit.

Your Life is A Joke season 1 A series of stand-up specials from Oliver Polak, in which he roasts a number of celebrities.

10th November

Animal season 1 Nature docuseries narrated by Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones and Rebel Wilson.

Gentefied season 2 The US series returns for a second season.

Passing (2021) A black and white drama starring Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson in Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut.

11th November

7 Prisoners (2021) A Brazilian drama about a teenager taking a job in a junkyard.

Love Never Lies season 1 Reality series about Spanish couples taking lie detector tests.

12th November

Caught in the Act (1997) A comedy about three friends who enter a talent show whilst on holiday.

I Am (Not) A Monster (2019) A documentary about how humans acquire knowledge.

Lies and Deceit season 1 Spanish series about a teacher hunting down the person who spiked and raped her.

Red Notice (2021) An action thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Touch the Sound: A Sound Journey with Evelyn Glennie (2004) A documentary about a nearly deaf percussionist and their relationship with music.

15th November

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017) The anime sports series returns.

16th November

Hard Targets 2 (2016) A sequel to the 1993 action film, with Scott Adkins.

Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016) A war drama about a group of marines who must protect the US ambassador from militants

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021) A children’s animated special

Love Actually (2003) Richard Curtis’s Christmas romcom starring Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman and others.

Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary (2016) A filmed version of the Laurence Olivier-winning stage musical for its 25th anniversary.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019) The live-action Pokemon mystery drama starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith.

Siren (2016) Horror thriller about a bachelor party gone wrong.

Storybots: Laugh, Learn, Sing collection 1 Educational children’s series.

17th November

Riverdale season 6 The CW drama returns with its sixth season.

Christmas Flow season 1 French romcom series.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Multiple seasons of the iconic reality show starring Kim Kardashian and her family arrive on Netflix.

Tiger King season 2 Netflix’s hit docuseries about the big cat industry in America returns for season two.

The Queen of Flow season 2 Soap drama from Colombia.

Tear Along the Dotted Line season 1 An Italian comedy about a cartoonist living in Rome.

18th November

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021) Vanessa Hudgens reprises her roles as Stacy, Margaret and Fiona in this Christmas romcom sequel.

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (2021) A Mexican stand-up special starring Carlos Ballarta

Lead Me Home (2021) A French thriller.

Dogs in Space season 1 An animated series about evolved dogs looking for a new home in space.

19th November

Below Deck Mediterranean More series of this Bravo reality series about superyachts arrive on Netflix.

Procession (2021) A documentary about survivors of sexual abuse fighting for justice against the Catholic church.

Cowboy Bebop season 1 Live-action adaptation of the Japanese anime of the same name, starring John Cho.

Tick, Tick…Boom! (2021) A film adaptation of the titular musical about the life of Rent creator Jonathan Larson starring Andrew Garfield.

The Mind, Explained season 2 A Vox docuseries about how our brains work.

Hellbound season 1 A South Korean supernatural series.

Dhamaka (2021) An Indian thriller about a journalist who receives a threat after interviewing a terrorist.

20th November

Blue Story (2019) A crime drama about best friends who get drawn into London gang life.

New World season 1 Korean reality series.

Blown Away: Christmas season 1 A Christmas edition of the glass blowing competition.

Black Christmas (2019) An American slasher film starring Imogen Poots.

21st November

Undercover season 3 Dutch crime drama returns for its third season.

23rd November

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (2021) A Mexican true crime docuseries about a fender bender that turned into a kidnapping case.

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021) A Christmas special of the Michelle Obama cooking show.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation season 1 part 2 The superhero animated series returns for part two.

24th November

Selling Sunset season 4 The reality series about the Oppenheim Group estate brokers returns for its fourth series.

Bruised (2021) A drama directed by and starring Halle Berry as an MMA fighter.

Robin Robin (2021) A Christmas stop-motion film from the makers of Wallace and Gromit.

True Story limited series A crime drama starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.

25th November

F is for Family season 5 The adult animated comedy starring Bill Burr returns for its final season.

Super Crooks season 1 An animated adaption of the Super Crooks comics.

26th November

A Castle for Christmas (2021) A festive film about an author who buys a castle but sparks a rivalry with the current owner.

Little Women (2019) Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet.

School of Chocolate season 1 A reality series about pastry and chocolate chefs.

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (2021) A true crime documentary about the 1989 kidnapping of Birgit Meier.

Light the Night season 1 A mystery crime series from Taiwan.

Spoiled Brats (2021) A French comedy about spoiled siblings forced to earn a living.

28th November

Elves season 1 A Danish Christmas-themed horror series.

29th November

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (2021) A film about a fearless Nepali mountaineer who sets out to climb all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks.

