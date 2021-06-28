Sex/Life season 2 release date: Latest news on the Netflix drama’s future

After eight episodes, plenty of passionate sex scenes, and some full-frontal nudity from Adam Demos, Sex/Life season one came to an end with a sudden twist as Billie (Sarah Shahi) made a seismic decision in the closing moments of the show. Reactions to her decision have been mixed but the cliffhanger ending certainly suggests that season two is on the way.

So what do we know so far? Has it actually been recommissioned, and what happens next? Here’s your guide to season two of the Netflix drama.

Will there be a Sex/Life season 2?

Netflix has not yet confirmed a second season of Sex/Life but, considering how popular season one has been so far, we predict it will be recommissioned!

Sex/Life season 2 release date

Season one was released on 25th June 2021. No official news on a release date for season two yet – but we’ll keep you posted with all the latest developments.

Sex/Life was commissioned by Netflix in August 2019 (with a one-season order), and the casting announcements came rolling in between January and March 2020. The show was originally meant to begin filming shortly after that, but – for obvious, coronavirus-related reasons – it did not.

Filming eventually began in Mississauga, Canada at the end of August 2020, and it ultimately wrapped just over three months later in December. Based on those timings, we reckon they could get a second season filmed by spring 2022.

Sex/Life season 2 cast

The second season would definitely need to include Billie Connelly (played by Sarah Shahi), and her ex-boyfriend (and maybe now current lover?) Brad, who is played by Adam Demos.

The Sex/Life cast would also probably include Billie’s husband Cooper (Mike Vogel), and her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette).

What happens in season 2? Future of Brad & Billy’s relationship

Season one was the story of a love triangle between a woman (Billie), her husband (Cooper), and her ex-boyfriend (Brad) – but the steamy sex with the ex-boyfriend was initially all in the past, living in Billie’s brain and between the pages of her journal.

As Netflix put it, “Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder. Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasising about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over.

“But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?”

After Cooper found Billie’s journal, he was pretty upset (spoiler alert!). However, Cooper was able to work through it, and he and Billie worked to make the marriage stronger. It seemed like Billie had fully decided that her life with Cooper and their children was enough.

But no! In a sudden twist right at the end, Billie ran back to Brad – and pitched the idea of starting an affair. She made it clear that she won’t be leaving her husband but that she wants a sexual relationship with Brad that picked up where things left off a decade before.

“It was always intended to be a shocking realisation for Billy,” showrunner Stacy Rukeyser told TVLine. “She loves both her children, but she’s in this world with other parents who seem to be fulfilled with just this world, and it’s not enough for her. There is this other part of her, this more sexual self, this wild or free part of herself that she wants to experience.”

So how does Brad respond to Billie’s suggestion? So far, we don’t really know; season one ended before he got a chance to reply.

Rukeyser said: “I don’t know what Brad is going to say to her. He really put his heart out there on the driveway and proposed a happily-ever-after to her, and that is not what she’s proposing to him. I’m not sure if Brad will say yes to that or not. But that’s what we’re hoping to get a chance to explore in season two.”

And Demos, who stars as Brad, told The Cut: “I’m just not smart enough like these writers and creators to come up with anything — anything I can pitch is going to be one percent of what they have in store. I think that the way it ends, anything could happen.”

But even if Billie doesn’t want to end her marriage, Cooper might call it a day. On his phone, he was able to see that his wife had run off to Manhattan – and obviously to Brad.

“It’s such a complex situation,” Shahi told TVLine. “I just hope that if we do get to season two, we can continue down the rabbit hole because it sure is messy to play. It’s fun to play, and I think it’s just incredibly real.”

Is there a trailer for Sex/Life season 2?

No trailer yet, but we’ll keep an eye out! Check this page to get the first look at season two if/when it’s revealed.

