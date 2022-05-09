The film explores the unlikely relationship that forms between an LA wine company executive and an Australian sheep farmer when the former starts working as a farmhand to land a major client.

Cheesy romcoms are Netflix 's bread and butter – and the latest film to fit that description is A Perfect Pairing, which arrives on the streamer later this month.

Read on for everything you need to know about the film – including its release date, cast details, and a look at the trailer.

A Perfect Pairing release date

The film will be added to Netflix globally on Thursday 19th May 2022.

A Perfect Pairing plot

A Perfect Pairing tells the story of an LA wine company executive who finds herself falling for a rugged local when she travels to an Australian sheep station in a bid to land a major client.

The official synopsis provided by Netflix reads: "When Lola, a hard-driving LA wine company sales exec, quits her job in hopes of starting her own wine distribution company, she eagerly books herself a plane ticket to rural Australia to chase her first potential client, Vaughn Family Wines. "Unfortunately for Lola, the Vaughn Family is not interested in doing business with a fledgling company. Eager to prove herself, Lola volunteers to fill a vacant position on the Vaughn sheep farm as a farmhand.

"At first, Lola doesn’t seem cut out for the tough work of mending fences and wrangling sheep, but she and the dashing station manager Max strike up a friendship as he trains her.

"And, as they open up to one another, Lola discovers that Australia has introduced her to much more than just a love for entrepreneurship with a newfound love for Max. But will Max’s secrets prevent Lola from reaping what she romantically sows?

A Perfect Pairing cast

The romantic leads in the film are played by Victoria Justice – whose previous credits include a lead role on MTV thriller Eye Candy – and Adom Demos, probably best known for his role as Brad Simon on the Netflix series Sex/Life.

Supporting cast members include Luca Sardelis (The Hunting), Samantha Cain (The Finish Line), Craig Horner (Rock Island Mysteries), Antonio Alvarez (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts), and Lucy Durack (Doctor Doctor).

A Perfect Pairing trailer

You can check out the trailer for the film below – which includes plenty of cheese to go along with Lola's wine...

