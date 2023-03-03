"I've never stopped being yours," he said at Sasha's wedding. "It's you, B. It's always been you."

Even when Brad informed Billie that he had met someone else in the opening scene of Sex/Life season 2 , even when he revealed Gigi was pregnant and that he'd put a ring on her finger, we always knew that Billie and Brad would find their way back to one another. It was written in the stars.

They shared a passionate kiss to cement the moment before the narrative jumped forward to their own nuptials, where Billie also revealed that they were going to be parents – which was particularly emotional given that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.

The happy ending they had both dreamed of was now a reality. Their love had conquered all.

It was a moving place in which to leave them, and that's exactly where they should stay, frozen within that moment in time.

Sex/Life.

Creator Stacy Rukeyser could drum up another season's worth of story, but season 2 should be the end of the road for Sex/Life because there is no place left to go with Billie and Brad's story.

Building towards that declaration of love between them was the show's chief narrative tension. Watching the pair find their way back to one another, in spite of the many obstacles placed in their way, was the hook that kept viewers locked in. It was never a question of if they could make it work but when, with Rukeyser understanding exactly what viewers wanted. And in the season 2 finale she delivered, rewarding their patience with the most romantic of conclusions.

Read more:

To upend their happiness in a third season for the sake of creating drama would not only be repetitive – they've experienced the full gamut of emotions – but it would also be a disservice to both the characters, who have paid their dues, and the audience, who earned that payoff.

But without drama, why would anyone tune in? Watching Billie and Brad navigate the minutiae of the every day, from managing parenting duties to squabbling over the toilet seat, is not what people want from Sex/Life.

Sasha's story has also reached its natural conclusion. Sure, her career is now in a transitional period after her marriage to Kam, but her central dilemma – prioritising her brand or staying true to herself – has been resolved.

To create fresh tension there would undermine that pivotal shift within her and ultimately, render her entire arc futile.

If Sex/Life season 2 performs as well as its debut instalment – 67 million households reportedly tuned in – Netflix will undoubtedly snap Rukeyser's hand off if the creator has more story to tell. But just because you can, it doesn't mean you should.

More like this

There is power in walking away.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sex/Life seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.