Sex/Life soundtrack: Full list of music and songs featured in the Netflix drama

If you enjoyed the banging soundtrack to Netflix’s Sex/Life (amidst all the, er, banging), then you’re not alone. The eight-part drama features music from the likes of Bikini Machine, Sarah Jaffe and Breanna Barbara, as well as cameos from Kossisko and Broken Social Scene.

We’ve tracked down the full track list for Sex/Life season one, so take a look at the below:

Episode 1

Ooh La La, Goldfrapp – the intro, dancing in the club

Looking Closer, Guillermo De La Barreda & Dirk Ehlert – we see Billie’s beautiful home, and meet her children

Get Down, Bikini Machine – Billie looks back on her sex life

Darling, Be Here, Bodies Of Water – when Billie and Sasha are getting ready to go out

Superficial, Kossisko – the song playing in the club

Swelling, Sarah Jaffe – Billie and Brad get sexy on his roof terrace

The Way Out, Breanna Barbara – Billie goes to take the train

Episode 2

Your Love Is Like Petrol, Client – start of the episode

Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby, Cigarettes After Sex – Cooper and Billie’s first kiss

Never Let You Go, People On People – the music playing in the club when Cooper and Billie arrive

Blood, Band of Skulls – Billie and Brad make out in the subway

Stay Happy, Broken Social Scene – dancing at the concert with Cooper

White Noise, Exitmusic – Billie and Cooper get it on in someone else’s pool

New Moon, Breanna Barbara – Billie and Cooper get back from their adventure

Episode 3

Skin, Zarah Mahler – opening track, and again when Billie watches the video of Brad

Stay Low (Take Care), Sarah Jaffe – Cooper providing Billie with some ‘relaxation’ in the elevator

Who Knows, Beginners – Brad plays his mum some music on his phone

Big Bang Blues, Breanna Barbara – Brad visits Sasha

Episode 4

All the Girls Get Together and Rule, Costanza – opening track

Tarantula, Bob Schneider – Billie and Sasha write college papers

I Am Not Afraid, G Flip – Billie and Sasha go shopping

Music (I Like It; Part 1), Benny Sharp & The Sharpies – Cooper and Devon go to a bar

Wildest Moments, Jessie Ware – another sex scene with Billie and Brad

I Feel Like I’m Drowning, Two Feet – Brad FaceTimes Billie while she’s drinking with the other mums

Episode 5

Skin Talk, Stuck On Planet Earth – Billie’s on a night out in New York.

Heartbeats, José Gonzalez – the song Brad serenades Billie with

Skeleton Key, Love Inks – Brad reminds Billie of their steamy holiday

It’s Happening Again, Agnes Obel – Brad offers Billie a lift home

Happiness Does Not Wait, Ólafur Arnalds – Billie discovers she is pregnant, and – in the present – Brad meets her and Cooper’s baby

Episode 6

Rawnald Gregory Erikson the Second, STRFKR – Brad and Billie packing up her things

Teach Me, Nicole Simone – another Brad and Billie sex scene

Solo, Linda Mirada – dinner party, celebrating Billie’s article in Psychology Today

Use Me, PVRIS Feat. 070 Shake – Billie goes to an art gallery

Out of Control, Lia – Brad and Billie walk in the rain

FUBT, HAIM – Billie runs off home to Cooper

Episode 7

Fire For You, Cannons – opening track

A Bit like Todayz, DJ Destroyer – Devon and his wife take Cooper and Billie to a party

i like the devil, Purity Ring – the party really gets going

Let Me Know Now, Silver Swans – Brad lurking in the bushes

He’s The One, Silver Swans – music over the credits

Episode 8

Stop This Flame, Celeste – the what-might-have been with Brad and Billie

Strange, Celeste – Brad declares himself, while Cooper watches

Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse – Billie goes back to work

You., Lucy Daydream – Billie and Cooper go to their son’s play

Stop This Flame, Celeste (again) – Billie runs off to Brad’s

