Sex/Life soundtrack: Full list of music and songs featured in the Netflix drama
Track list for the Netflix series starring Adam Demos, Sarah Shahi and Mike Vogel.
Published:
If you enjoyed the banging soundtrack to Netflix’s Sex/Life (amidst all the, er, banging), then you’re not alone. The eight-part drama features music from the likes of Bikini Machine, Sarah Jaffe and Breanna Barbara, as well as cameos from Kossisko and Broken Social Scene.
We’ve tracked down the full track list for Sex/Life season one, so take a look at the below:
Episode 1
Ooh La La, Goldfrapp – the intro, dancing in the club
Looking Closer, Guillermo De La Barreda & Dirk Ehlert – we see Billie’s beautiful home, and meet her children
Get Down, Bikini Machine – Billie looks back on her sex life
Darling, Be Here, Bodies Of Water – when Billie and Sasha are getting ready to go out
Superficial, Kossisko – the song playing in the club
Swelling, Sarah Jaffe – Billie and Brad get sexy on his roof terrace
The Way Out, Breanna Barbara – Billie goes to take the train
Episode 2
Your Love Is Like Petrol, Client – start of the episode
Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby, Cigarettes After Sex – Cooper and Billie’s first kiss
Never Let You Go, People On People – the music playing in the club when Cooper and Billie arrive
Blood, Band of Skulls – Billie and Brad make out in the subway
Stay Happy, Broken Social Scene – dancing at the concert with Cooper
White Noise, Exitmusic – Billie and Cooper get it on in someone else’s pool
New Moon, Breanna Barbara – Billie and Cooper get back from their adventure
Episode 3
Skin, Zarah Mahler – opening track, and again when Billie watches the video of Brad
Stay Low (Take Care), Sarah Jaffe – Cooper providing Billie with some ‘relaxation’ in the elevator
Who Knows, Beginners – Brad plays his mum some music on his phone
Big Bang Blues, Breanna Barbara – Brad visits Sasha
Episode 4
All the Girls Get Together and Rule, Costanza – opening track
Tarantula, Bob Schneider – Billie and Sasha write college papers
I Am Not Afraid, G Flip – Billie and Sasha go shopping
Music (I Like It; Part 1), Benny Sharp & The Sharpies – Cooper and Devon go to a bar
Wildest Moments, Jessie Ware – another sex scene with Billie and Brad
I Feel Like I’m Drowning, Two Feet – Brad FaceTimes Billie while she’s drinking with the other mums
Episode 5
Skin Talk, Stuck On Planet Earth – Billie’s on a night out in New York.
Heartbeats, José Gonzalez – the song Brad serenades Billie with
Skeleton Key, Love Inks – Brad reminds Billie of their steamy holiday
It’s Happening Again, Agnes Obel – Brad offers Billie a lift home
Happiness Does Not Wait, Ólafur Arnalds – Billie discovers she is pregnant, and – in the present – Brad meets her and Cooper’s baby
Episode 6
Rawnald Gregory Erikson the Second, STRFKR – Brad and Billie packing up her things
Teach Me, Nicole Simone – another Brad and Billie sex scene
Solo, Linda Mirada – dinner party, celebrating Billie’s article in Psychology Today
Use Me, PVRIS Feat. 070 Shake – Billie goes to an art gallery
Out of Control, Lia – Brad and Billie walk in the rain
FUBT, HAIM – Billie runs off home to Cooper
Episode 7
Fire For You, Cannons – opening track
A Bit like Todayz, DJ Destroyer – Devon and his wife take Cooper and Billie to a party
i like the devil, Purity Ring – the party really gets going
Let Me Know Now, Silver Swans – Brad lurking in the bushes
He’s The One, Silver Swans – music over the credits
Episode 8
Stop This Flame, Celeste – the what-might-have been with Brad and Billie
Strange, Celeste – Brad declares himself, while Cooper watches
Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse – Billie goes back to work
You., Lucy Daydream – Billie and Cooper go to their son’s play
Stop This Flame, Celeste (again) – Billie runs off to Brad’s
