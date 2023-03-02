There was another sizeable helping of boobs, bums and bizarre toys (yes, we're still recovering whatever that was) in the second chapter of Netflix drama Sex/Life.

The season began with Billie and Brad torn apart by circumstance yet again. He was engaged to Victoria's Secret Angel Gigi and the pair were expecting their first child. Sasha, meanwhile, was managing a crisis of her own when when her ex-boyfriend Kam entered the frame just as her career was taking off.

But in the finale, both couples finally caught a break, which leaves Stacy Rukeyser's show in an interesting place.

Read on for everything we know so far about Sex/Life season 3.

There's been no word from Netflix on the future of the show, but if season 2 performs as well as its debut instalment (67 million households reportedly tuned in), it's hard to imagine the streamer turning down another batch of episodes.

Whether Rukeyser has more story to tell, however, is another issue.

Season 1 arrived in June 2021, with season 2 landing on the platform on Thursday 2nd March 2023. So, if it does get the thumbs up, don't expect it to arrive until 2024 at least.

Sex/Life season 3 cast: Who's returning?

If season 3 is greenlit, there are a number of characters who could return:

Billie (Sarah Shahi)

Sasha (Margaret Odette)

Brad (Adam Demos)

Cooper (Mike Vogel)

Kam (Cleo Anthony)

Hudson (Phoenix Reich)

Margaret Odette.

Other people who could feature are Cooper's best friend Devon (Jonathan Sadowski), Billie's friend Trina (Amber Goldfarb), who walked out on husband Devon in season 2, Cooper and Billie's nanny Olga (Joyce Rivera), Billie's mother Mrs Mann (Jennifer Dale), Cooper's brother Spencer (Dylan Bruce), Spencer's partner Brett (Karn Kalra), Cooper's wife-to-be Emily (Hannah Galway), Billie's friend Caroline (Meghan Heffern) and Sasha's agent Paisley (Alli Chung).

Gigi (Wallis Day) is a permanent feature in Brad's life given that they have a son together, but we doubt she'd feature going forward, and the role of Majid (Darius Homayoun) is now redundant after his relationship with Billie fell apart.

It also feels like we've seen the last of Francesca (Li Jun Li) and Mick (Craig Bierko).

And there's also the possibility of some new faces, too.

Sex/Life season 3 plot: What could happen?

At the end of season 2, it was happily-ever-afters all round.

Billie and Brad finally tied the knot (and they're also expecting a baby), as did Sasha and Kam. Both couples had endured their fair share of heartbreak along the way, so it was a relief to see them all standing on terra firma for the first time in a long time – although Sasha's career is in a transitional period following her decision to deviate from the path Mick envisaged for her.

And Billie's ex-husband Cooper, who took steps to address his demons and make amends, was also planning on asking Emily to marry him.

All's well that ends well – but that doesn't exactly make for thrilling drama.

Sex/Life.

If season 3 does return, it's unlikely the characters will be permitted to float through life without a care in the world (where's the fun in that?!), which begs the question: where will the friction come from?

Rukeyser could throw new spanners in the works, with the couples facing a host of fresh challenges, but thinking specifically about Brad and Bille, the will-they-won't-they question was the driving force behind their story. It was the hook that kept viewers locked in. It would also be a serious misjudgment to tear them apart after building up to that emotional coming together in the finale.

Alternatively, the show could go in a bold new direction and introduce a new story and new characters.

Watch this space for updates.

Sex/Life season 3: How many episodes will it have?

Season 1 had eight episodes, with season 2 running at a slightly shorter six – so it remains to be seen what season 3 has in store.

