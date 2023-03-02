The characterisation of Sasha also fell foul of the Black Best Friend trope. She's always on hand to deliver a quip or aphorism; she'll always catch you when you fall, her own life and responsibilities be damned. The white protagonist is the centre of her world and in return, all she receives is narrative crumbs, a sprinkling here and there.

The first season of Netflix 's Sex/Life had a Sasha Snow problem. Margaret Odette's character was there to service Billie, acting as her sounding board and support system above all else. Her own trials and tribulations did feature, but they were of minimal interest. She was Billie Connelly's best friend first and her own person second.

In season 2, an attempt has been made to right that wrong.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We see much more of Sasha, both in terms of her career and her love life. Her book, The Third Way, is a New York Times best-seller, which lands her an interview on one of the most coveted spots on TV and brings her to the attention of Mick, the CEO of the agency she's represented by. He wants to take her career to stratospheric heights and Sasha's all in.

But when Kam, the love of her life, arrives on the scene, the push and pull between what Mick and the world expect from her and what she needs to live a fulfilled life leaves her gasping for air. As Sasha's profile grows, her brand begins to subsume her personhood, which was the very thing she swore never to lose.

It's a fascinating dilemma that not only gives Sasha a more prominent role, in turn shaping her into a more well-rounded person, but it also gives us some respite from Billie's tumultuous love life, which is appreciated.

It is undoubtedly a marked improvement on season 1, but the show fails at the final hurdle.

Sex/Life. Netflix

Sasha decides to follow her heart and commit to Kam, who abandoned his flight to Singapore to stay in New York for their relationship and for Sasha's career. By choosing Kam, she isn't abandoning her principles or betraying her followers, but is moving into a new stage of her life. Her mantra has always been rooted in celebrating the self and honoring what you need, and if that entails a life with Kam, that's the path she must follow.

More like this

A short time later, we see them at their wedding, basking in the glow of their love as Billie delivers her maid of honour speech. It's a momentous day for Sasha. After sprinting away from commitment, she has since run towards it and embraced it with open arms. But all we see of her big day is Billie's address and in a heartbeat, it's over when Brad suddenly appears and declares his love for Sarah Shahi's character. It's a moment that should belong to Sasha, but instead it belongs to Billie.

"It's you, B," says Brad. "It's always been you." Well, ain't that the truth.

And just like that, the spotlight is yanked away from Sasha as we fast-forward to Billie and Brad's beach wedding.

Their love has always been the focus of the show and it was never in any doubt that the story would end with them – and fans of Sex/Life would have both expected and wanted that. But spending approximately 50 seconds on Sasha before moving swiftly onto Billie and Brad was an error. The wedding should have been given the space to play out in its entirety. It should have been its own moment, free from Billie and Brad, and all other distractions. But it was drowned out.

Despite the writers' efforts to correct season 1's biggest misstep, that encroachment was a return to old ways.

Sex/Life seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.