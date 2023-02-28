Plenty of familiar faces are back for the slightly shorter second season – six episodes rather than season 1’s eight – including Billie, Sasha, Brad and Cooper.

Sex/Life was one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of 2021 – 65 million households tuned in, according to the streamer – so it was a given that season 2 would get the greenlight.

And there are some new faces too, who shake things up, and then some.

"This season is really about second chances, it's about hope, it's about timing," Sarah Shahi (Billie) told E! News. "It takes all the themes from the first season and adds a few more life-y things into the mix."

Sex Life season 2 cast: Meet the new and returning characters

The full cast of Sex/Life season 2 is as follows:

Sarah Shahi as Billie

Margaret Odette as Sasha

Adam Demos as Brad

Mike Vogel as Cooper

Cleo Anthony as Kam

Darius Homayoun as Majid

Wallis Day as Gigi

Jonathan Sadowski as Devon

Amber Goldfarb as Trina

Craig Bierko as Mick

Li Jun Li as Francesca

Joyce Rivera as Olga

Phoenix Reich as Hudson

Jennifer Dale as Mrs Mann

For more about the cast of Sex/Life season 2, read on...

Sarah Shahi plays Billie

Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Who is Billie? In season 1, Billie was torn between her husband Cooper and her ex-lover Brad. Should she play it safe and do what's expected of her, or throw caution to the wind and live her life the way she wants to? In the end, she chose to have it all.

"I'm not leaving my husband," she said to Brad after arriving suddenly at his apartment. "This changes nothing. Now f**k me."

Where have I seen Sarah Shahi before? Shahi has appeared on The Sopranos, Supernatural and Dawson's Creek. She played legal mediator Kate Reed on US drama Fairly Legal, the daughter of Sylvester Stallone's character in Bullet to the Head and starred in Road to Paloma with Jason Momoa. She recently appeared in Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson.

Margaret Odette plays Sasha

Netflix

Who is Sasha? Sasha is a best-selling author whose career hits new heights in season 2 – but a former lover threatens to derail the life she's worked so hard to create. Sasha and Billie are best friends and have supported one another through their tumultuous romantic debacles.

Where have I seen Margaret Odette before? Prior to the show, Odette appeared in Sherlock Holmes adaptation Elementary and rom-com Sleeping with Other People.

Adam Demos plays Brad

Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Who is Brad? Billie and Brad were romantically involved before she met and married Cooper. They were expecting a child together, but Billie had a miscarriage. Their relationship broke down shortly after that due to Brad's distant and troubling behaviour.

Where have I seen Adam Demos before? Demos's first big role was in US series Unreal, which the creator of Sex/Life Stacy Rukeyser was an executive producer on. He also played the lead in Netflix romantic comedy Falling Inn Love.

Mike Vogel as Cooper

Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Who is Cooper? Billie's husband. He spent most of season 1 trying to ignite his relationship with Billie by being more adventurous sexually He puts a tracker on her phone and watches his wife run off to unite with Brad in the finale.

Where have I seen Mike Vogel before? He played Heath in MTV's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, and the love interest of Blake Lively's character in The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants. You might also have watched him in romantic-comedy What’s Your Number, The Help, which won an Oscar, and Netflix thriller Secret Obsession.

Cleo Anthony plays Kam

Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Who is Kam? Sasha's ex boyfriend from college. His arrival throws a spanner in the works. Kam is a doctor who runs his own disaster relief programme.

Where have I seen Cleo Anthony before? You might know him from Netflix's She's Gotta Have It.

Darius Homayoun plays Majid

Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Who is Majid? The new man in Billie's life. They meet at a bar while she's out drinking with Sasha. Majid owns a restaurant in the city.

Where have I seen Darius Homayoun before? He recently appeared in Apple TV+ thriller Tehran.

Wallis Day plays Gigi

Netflix

Who is Gigi? Brad's new partner. She's a Victoria's Secret Angel.

Where have I seen Wallis Day before? She has appeared in Batwoman, Syfy series Krypton and Hollyoaks.

Jonathan Sadowski plays Devon

Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Who is Devon? Cooper's best friend and colleague. Devon and his wife Trina are swingers.

Where have I seen Jonathan Sadowski before? You might have watched him in US sitcom Young and Hungry.

Amber Goldfarb plays Trina

Netflix

Who is Trina? She used to be a high-flying advertising executive, but took some time off to look after her kids. Her marriage to Devon lacks an emotional spark.

Where have I seen Amber Goldfarb before? She has done a lot of voice work and has appeared in a number of shorts. Goldfarb recently appeared in French series Les moments parfaits.

Craig Bierko plays Mick

Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Who is Mick? The head of the agency who represents Sasha. He wants to take her career to the next level.

Where have I seen Craig Bierko before? You might recognise him from UnREAL and US drama Boston Legal.

Li Jun Li plays Francesca

Netflix

Who is Francesca? Cooper's boss. The pair become romantically involved following the breakdown of his marriage with Billie.

Where have I seen Li Jun Li before? Her credits include supernatural drama Evil, financial thriller Devils, Netflix's Wu Assassins and ABC thriller Quantico, among others.

Other cast members include:

Joyce Rivera (The Expanse) as Olga, Billie and Cooper's nanny.

Phoenix Reich as Hudson, Billie and Cooper's son.

Jennifer Dale (Coroner) as Mrs Mann, Billie's mum.

Sex/ Life season 2 is set to land on Netflix from 2nd March 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

