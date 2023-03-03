Have you ever wondered what an in-built penis pump looks like? Have you ever pondered on how such a piece of apparatus operates? Well, wonder and ponder no more.

In Sex/Life season 2, the steamiest show on telly, those all-important questions are answered, courtesy of Devon.

Miraculously, Cooper and his best friend both survived the car accident, but Devon didn't emerge unscathed. He was forced to undergo surgery following an injury to his.... penis.

Piper, the woman he'd picked up at a bar, had been performing oral sex on him during the collision, the impact of which caused her to, well, bite the thing off. We'd expect nothing less from Sex/Life.

If you're reading this and you have one of those, please take a moment (or two) to compose yourself.

Following the reconstructive surgery, Devon's manhood had actually gained an inch and the doctor had also inserted a pump to help him get "fired up" after his "inner penis" fell out.

There's a sentence we never thought we'd write.

Cooper and several other men in the gym changing room gathered round to watch Devon demonstrate his new and improved member, with the onlookers impressed by the surgeon's handy work.

"Who would have thought Piper biting my penis off would give me a whole new lease on life?" he beamed. "My man, I am just getting started."

God help us all.

