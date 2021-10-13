Squid Game’s glass panel game was the scariest game to shoot, reveals cast
It was quite the drop!

Surprising hit, Squid Game, has taken the world by storm as viewers flock to watch the survival drama series in which there are seemingly limitless ways of dying.
Whether it’s red light, green light or a midnight brawl in the holding area, we can all agree none of the tasks presented in the Netflix hit would be that much fun to play.
And while the cast were thankfully just acting, the Squid Game cast were still fully immersed in the games and their eerie settings.
Of all, it seemed the stars of the most popular series on Netflix were quite fearful while filming the glass bridge game.
In it, the contestants pick a number between one and 16, and have to walk across a bridge with two panels of glass in each section. One glass panel is tempered and can support the weight of two people, the other will shatter easily – it doesn’t end well for most players.
HoYeon Jung who played 067, aka Kang Sae-byeok, told The Tab that “filming stepping stones was actually terrifying” despite the drop being only just over a metre in real life.
“A mere 1.5 meters can make you frightened,” added writer and producer, Hwang Dong-Hyuk. “The glass made [the actors] nervous. I think we could express the unnoticed rigidity and fear of the body. It felt like really jumping off a high bridge. The game was real and they felt real fear.”
Having reached 111 million fans, the streaming service has confirmed that the show is now its biggest series launch ever – last year’s Bridgerton held the title previously. So that means that we should be seeing a Squid Game season two at some point in the future – let’s just hope that Netflix does not keep us waiting too long.
Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.