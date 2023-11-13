Each week is seeing a new (old) season, and it’s no different this time. You can check out how the whole thing has played out and what’s yet to come in our Fortnite Season OG schedule.

You can also get a glimpse of all the skins, loot, weapons and vehicles in the Fortnite OG Battle Pass.

But enough from us! Read on to see when we reckon Fortnite Seasons 7 and 8 will drop and what goodies you’ll get.

The Fortnite Season 7 and 8 update is coming Thursday 16th November.

This will be the penultimate for Fortnite Season OG, following on from Seasons 5 and Season 6 on 3rd November and 9th November respectively.

Following this, there will only be one Season left. Due to the huge success of Fortnite OG, we may very well see a similar time-travelling treatment of other seasons, if Epic wants to capitalise on the nostalgia factor that has seen so many players returning to the game.

Who knows what they have in store for us with the next Chapter? Regardless, it won’t be long now till we find out!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What time will the Fortnite Season 7 and 8 content arrive in the UK? Our best guess

Fortnite Season 7 and 8 will launch in the UK at 2pm GMT Thursday 16th November by our best estimate.

This is due to the fact that the previous updates have all arrived around about this time, and there hasn’t been any cause for concern for it receiving any sort of delay.

Epic has always been fairly punctual regarding Fortnite updates, but if there is any delay announced, then we will update you as soon as we possibly can.

If you’ve exhausted what’s on offer in Season 6, you might want to check out the best Fortnite parkour map codes before you jump into Seasons 7 and 8.

Fortnite Season 7 and 8 will bring big changes to the map, including the snowy and pirate-themed areas found in the original seasons back in 2018.

Epic put out a tweet teasing the return of Haunted Hills, too, but it's unclear if this will make an appearance at this time.

Epic clued us in on what loot to expect well ahead of time in the Fortnite OG battle pass, but as a quick look, we’ve got everything coming listed down below.

Weapons & Loot

Returning weapons in Fortnite OG. Epic Games

Flint Knock Pistol

Minigun

Quad Launcher

Poison Dart Trap

Gilder Redeploy

Buried Treasure

Vehicles

Classic vehicles returning in Fornite OG. Epic Games

Pirate Cannon

Stormwing

We’ll no doubt see challenges involving some of this loot, too. We foresee a lot of Pirate Cannons trying to shoot down Stormwings and Glider Redeploys in the near future.

Make good use of all the loot, weapons and vehicles while you still can before the next Chapter!

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.