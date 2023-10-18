In the meantime, Fortnite is in the middle of its Fortnitemares Halloween event, which is set to continue into the spooky season.

The limited-time event follows the addition of an Ahsoka Tano skin to celebrate the Star Wars character's Disney Plus series. So, as you can see, there's always something going on.

Looking ahead, Fortnite's next season is coming up, with many rumours and theories floating about the web.

So, what's actually happening? And when can we expect Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 to go live? Head below for all the latest information and details:

Fortnite Halloween. EA

It's expected that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will begin sometime on 3rd November 2023.

The reasoning for this is that Chapter 4 Season 4 of Fortnite is scheduled to finish at 2am ET (7am UK time) on 3rd November. The battle royale usually takes some downtime to prepare the next patch as it transitions to the newest season.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Latest Fortnite Season 5 news and rumours

Epic has partnered with Remedy Entertainment for Alan Wake: Flashback, a new playable experience set within the world of Fortnite that recounts the event of Alan Wake ahead of its upcoming sequel.

It can be accessed by using Island Code 3426-5561-3374. The Alan Wake recap only takes about 20 minutes and is available now.

The biggest rumour currently making the rounds is that the old Fortnite map will be making its return to the game.

This was first teased by Epic Games, with several prominent leakers sharing that villain Kaido Thorne will utilise time travel to take the game back to Chapter 1 Season 5.

Old assets from that time were then discovered by dataminers in update 26.30. It's since been suggested that Fortnite will cycle through different seasons for a month, with original weapons from the game's start making their return, as well.

There's also a chance that Fortnite Season 5 will be the last season for Chapter 4. While Epic has not announced anything yet, it has been winding down the number of season per chapter in recent times.

For instance, the first chapter featured 10 seasons, the second then dropped to eight and the third then halved to only four.

With that in mind, could Epic enter 2024 with a new chapter? We'll have to wait a little bit longer to find out.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.