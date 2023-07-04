Before the event, Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman, Reuben 'Nebs' Belisle, Harry 'Veno' Pearson, Michał 'Kami' Kamiński and Zachariah 'Pinq' Siddall all spoke to RadioTimes.com via Zoom.

These pro Fortnite players exclusively shared their top tips for newcomers to the game, and revealed the common mistakes they see people making.

You can watch the video embedded below to see what they had to say, or keep on reading to learn more about the best Fortnite players.

Who are the best Fortnite players in the world?

The answer to that question — who are the best Fortnite players? — is always changing, with new Fortnite talent emerging on the scene all the time, and numerous tournaments taking place around the globe on a regular basis.

On the website FortniteTracker.com, you can see a live global leaderboard with a number of different filters, allowing you to see who has earned the most money at tournaments and who has the most clout in Fortnite Ranked at the moment.

At the time of this article being written, Tai 'TaySon' Starčič of Falcon Esports has the most global earnings from tournaments, according to Fortnite Tracker. In terms of UK players, Henrik 'Hen' Mclean of Guild Esports is said to have earned the most in prize money.

But if you filter to Ranked instead, you'll see Twitch star Alongofm at the the top of the leaderboard. As we said, the official ranking of best Fortnite players in always changing, but it's fun to look at stats from time to time!

Read more on Fortnite:

What advice do pro Fortnite players have? Top tips and common mistakes

The Fortnite players that we spoke to at Red Bull Contested — Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman, Reuben 'Nebs' Belisle, Harry 'Veno' Pearson, Michał 'Kami' Kamiński and Zachariah 'Pinq' Siddall — had a wide range of tips to share, and a number of common mistakes they'd advise you to avoid.

Again, check out the video here to see exactly what they said:

Some of the tips were very practical — try to get a shotgun in your loadout every game, and don't spend too much time building and editing when you could be taking out opponents — while other bits of their advice were more theoretical.

Almost all of the players advise you to watch Fortnite as well as just playing it, whether that's spectating a pro player or watching your own games back.

As you learn how to spot mistakes and fix them on the fly, your 'game sense' is sure to increase.

It also sounds like there's a fine line between being too cautious and being too gung-ho. Don't spend all your time hiding, but also don't rush into endgame scenarios with all guns blazing.

Take your time to master the basics, establish a checklist of key things to do in each game, and you'll be well on your way to winning some Victory Royales.

