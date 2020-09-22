Full Xbox Series X games list – what you can play and what to pre-order now
The next generation of gaming is upon us
The dawn of a new gaming era is upon us – it’s time to pre-order the Xbox Series X so you can have one when it launches on November 10th.
While we all wait for the chance to have the new console set up and running in our homes, now is the time to look ahead to what games we will be able to play on it.
And if you’re interested in the other consoles too, head on over to or video game release dates page for all the latest game release information. Also for fans of the other recently announced, next-generation console, here is our list of all the games coming out on the PlayStation 5. But for now, here is what you will be able to play on the Xbox Series X in the coming months.
Upcoming Xbox Series X games
Xbox Series X games (A-C)
12 Minutes
The Ascent
As Dusk Falls
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Buy now at Amazon for £51.99
Atomic Heart
Avowed
Balan Wonderworld
Borderlands 3
Bright Memory: Infinite
Call of the Sea
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Chorus
Control: Ultimate Edition
CrossfireX
Cyberpunk 2077
Xbox Series X games (D-F)
Daylight
Destiny 2
Dirt 5
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
Doom Eternal
Dying Light 2
The Elder Scrolls Online
Echo Generation
Everwild
Exomecha
Fable
Far Cry 6 – Buy now at Amazon for £54.99
FIFA 21
Fortnite
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Motorsport
Xbox Series X games (G-L)
Gears 5
Gears Tactics
Gotham Knights
Grand Theft Auto V
Grounded
The Gunk
Halo Infinite
Hello Neighbor 2
Hitman 3
Hogwarts Legacy
Immortals Fenyx Rising – Buy now at Amazon for £64.99
Just Dance 2021
Legends
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Little Nightmares II
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Xbox Series X games (M-P)
Madden NFL 21
Marvel’s Avengers
The Medium
Microsoft Flight Simulator
NBA 2K21 – Buy now at Amazon for £64.99
Observer: System Redux
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Orphan of the Machine
The Outer Worlds
Outriders
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Pragmata
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
Psychonauts 2
Xbox Series X games (R-T)
Resident Evil Village
Recompile
Scarlet Nexus
Scorn
Sea of Thieves
Second Extinction
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2
State of Decay 3
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Temtem
Tell Me Why
Tetris Effect: Connected
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Xbox Series X games (U-Z)
Ultimate Fishing Simulator
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
Warframe
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Watch Dogs: Legion – Buy now at Amazon for £51.99
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
WRC 9: World Rally Championship
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
