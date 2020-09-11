Fortnite Wolverine Trophy guide | Where is Wolverine’s trophy in Dirty Docks?

The Wolverine challenges continue in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 and, following previous quests that had players searching for claw marks that were hidden around the game, and then the search for a loading screen picture, now the mission is to find Wolverine’s trophy.

Advertisement

And while we are happy with any reward for completing the numerous challenges that Fortnite has to offer, this one is a particularly good one as it gives us a sentinel head back bling.

And thankfully, this is a fairly easy quest, too. To begin, just head down to the Dirty Docks.

How to find Wolverine’s trophy in Fortnite

As mentioned, first you will need to head down to the Dirty Docks Once there, you will need to look for a building and it is quite easy to spot. Keep your eyes peeled for a house, just south of the Dirty Docks, standing all on its own and then head inside. Once inside, look for a shelf and sitting on top of it is the trophy you are looking for.

And that’s it! The trophy will be yours and, in turn, the sentinel head back bling will be too.

Future Fortnite Wolverine challenges

Of course, this is not the end of the quest and there will be further stages to come. Week 4 will involve launching off all Sentinel Hands without touching the ground. While Week 5 will have players searching for a mutant containment truck.

Keep an eye on RadioTimes.com when these go live and we’ll be on hand to offer more tips for these when they launch.

Next up where to find Baby Groot in Fortnite.

More Fortnite season 4 guides:

Advertisement

For more news visit our Technology section including the Xbox Series X release date news and PS5 release date news.