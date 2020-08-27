Fortnite Chapter 2 season 4 Week 1 challenge and rewards in full

Fortnite season 4 is here and we’re about to take down Doctor Doom.

This Chapter 2 season 4 is Marvel themed which means there are seven new Fortnite season 4 skins, including Wolverine and Iron Man, new weapons, and a Helicarrier location.

The best way to get your skins and level up the Battle Pass is to complete the weekly challenges. The main one this week involves defeating Doctor Doom.

Completing a challenge gets you 25,000 XP (less than season 3) as well as rewards.

So without any more preamble, lets take a look at what we have to do.

Week 1 Full Challenges

Epic Games is using the same model – every week brings with it new challenges until the end of season 4.

We usually get leaks and this time is no different with iFireMonkey posting the week challenge.

Search Chests at Dirty Docks (7)

Eliminations at Holly Hedges (3)

Collect Floatin Rings at Misty Meadows (7)

Eliminate Star Robots at Qunijet Patrol Landing sites (5)

Gas up a vehicle at Lazy Lake (1)

Deal damage to opponents with Stark Industries Energy Rifles (1000)

Eliminate Doctor Doom at Doom’s Domain (3)

Deal damage to opponents at Craggy Cliffs (500)

Rewards

When you complete the challenges you get rewards. Players get about 25,000 XP for each as well as other rewards.

What is the Fortnite season 4 start time?

Epic Games has confirmed it will be 14:00 BST. At 7am BST the servers went down ready for the update. Just like previous seasons 950 V-bucks (£7.50) is the cost of the Battle Pass.

