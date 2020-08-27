The teaser trailer showed some of the skins to expect with Wolverine, She-Hulk and Iron Man as well as a few more familiar faces.

Fortnite season 4 weapons

Brand new weapons and unvaulted weapons for chapter 2 season 4:

Stark Industries Energy Rifle

Pump Shotgun

LMG

Boogie Bomb

Revolver

Tac SMG

Scoped AR

Dr Doom's Mystical bomb

Will there be Thor's Hammer?

A few leaks showed a model for Thor's hammer. We expect this will behave in much the same way as the Infinity Gauntlet from the Avengers' event last year.

We're hoping for more hero weapons too.

Fortnite Hero weapons

We know there are new heroes coming so we're also hoping there will be new weapons for them. We'll update this when we know more.

New shotgun

HYPEX, a Fortnite leaker, found a set of files in June and has been tweeting his leaks out. A new shotgun was discovered in the files labelled Dragon Shotgun.

It fires four bullets and is in the Epic and Legendary versions. It's a little strange as it says it also costs four bullets per fire.

What is the Fortnite season 4 start time?

Epic Games has confirmed it will be 14:00 BST. At 7am BST the servers went down ready for the update. Just like previous seasons 950 V-bucks (£7.50) is the cost of the Battle Pass.

