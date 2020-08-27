Accessibility Links

Fortnite season 4 new weapons – hero weapons, Thor’s hammer rumours

We know there are more new weapons coming but what could they be?

Thor's Hammer in Fortnite

A new season of Fortnite is here, and it brings with it new weapons.

Fortnite Season 4 is Marvel themed so we can only hope for Thor’s hammer in there.

The teaser trailer showed some of the skins to expect with Wolverine, She-Hulk and Iron Man as well as a few more familiar faces.

Fortnite season 4 weapons

Brand new weapons and unvaulted weapons for chapter 2 season 4:

  • Stark Industries Energy Rifle
  • Pump Shotgun
  • LMG
  • Boogie Bomb
  • Revolver
  • Tac SMG
  • Scoped AR
  • Dr Doom’s Mystical bomb

Will there be Thor’s Hammer?

A few leaks showed a model for Thor’s hammer. We expect this will behave in much the same way as the Infinity Gauntlet from the Avengers’ event last year.

We’re hoping for more hero weapons too.

Fortnite Hero weapons

We know there are new heroes coming so we’re also hoping there will be new weapons for them. We’ll update this when we know more.

New shotgun

HYPEX, a Fortnite leaker, found a set of files in June and has been tweeting his leaks out. A new shotgun was discovered in the files labelled Dragon Shotgun.

It fires four bullets and is in the Epic and Legendary versions. It’s a little strange as it says it also costs four bullets per fire.

What is the Fortnite season 4 start time?

Epic Games has confirmed it will be 14:00 BST. At 7am BST the servers went down ready for the update. Just like previous seasons 950 V-bucks (£7.50) is the cost of the Battle Pass.

For more news visit our Technology section including the Xbox Series X release date news and PS5 release date news. 

