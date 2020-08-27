Fortnite season 4 skins and superpowers explained – tiers for each Marvel skin

The Fortnite season 4 teaser trailer gave us our first look at the Marvel-themed joy that’s coming our way including the new skins and superpowers.

Thor, She-Hulk, Mystique, Storm, Wolverine, Groot, and Doctor Doom will all feature. Captain America is shown in the trailer but there’s already an MCU skin so we’re not sure there will be a new comic book based skin.

The new Battle Pass skins coming in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 looked like they would have superpowers initially but instead, they get them with special emotes.

There are special ‘awakening’ challenges that get you these emotes. For example, you can lift Thor’s hammer (Fortnite season 4 new weapons were leaked) or turn from Tony Stark to Iron Man.

There are seven Battle Pass kins and one special skin to unlock, all based on the comic designs rather than the MCU movies.

The Helicarrier also looks like it could be a new location and the HQ on the map as it changes.

We’ve broken down the new Fortnite Chapter 2 season 4 skins.

Thor – Tier 1

With the normal Battle Pass (rather than the more costly one) you get Thor at Tier 1.

There’s just the one skin in Tier 1 this time, rather than the usual two.

Thor is the first superhero that landed on Fortnite island to warn the others of Galactus’ arrival.

She-Hulk – Tier 22

This Jennifer Walters skin is the default rather than She-Hulk. You unlock She-Hulk Jennifer Walters skin at Tier 22. Then seven tiers later you can use the ‘awakening’ challenge to get the special emote to transform her.

The same applies to Tony Stark and it’s an interesting move by Fortnite. Stark is the Tier 93 skin (technically like the Tier 100 skin).

Groot – Tier 38

No complications here, he’s Groot or rather “I Am Groot”.

Storm – Tier 53

Storm is unlocked at Tier 53. There’s no two level unlocking with emotes here.

Doctor Doom – Tier 67

Not really a hero, but he’s a skin in season 4. Doctor Doom also has his own location on the map. Doom takes over Pleasant Park and is a boss. You have to take Doctor Doom down in the Season 4 Week 1 challenges.

His special emote to unlock is him sitting on his throne.

Mystique – Tier 80

The assassin and shapeshifter is a Tier 80 skin. Her special emote transforms her into other skins.

Iron Man/Tony Stark – Tier 93

Tony Stark comes wearing his glasses and without his Iron Man suit. You unlock Stark at Tier 93 and then the emote unlocks the ability to transform him at Tier 100 into Iron Man.

Wolverine – Special Skin

Wolverine is the secret special skin. We saw him in the teaser trailer.

The alternative skin styles were also shared on Twitter.

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 4 is updated today, 14:00 BST has been confirmed as the start time on Thursday, 27th August.

