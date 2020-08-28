To complete the Mjolnir Awakening Challenge, the first of several tasks to unlock, you need to prove your worth.

First things first, you need to know where to look - and keep your eyes open it's actually quite small.

If you have the required level and you're ready to go then follow these steps.

Fortnite Mjolnir location

As often seems the case this season, head to near Weeping Woods - between the woods and Salty Springs.

Specifically just north of Weeping Woods, southwest of Salty Springs. There's a big crater in the ground.

You need to be Level 8 at least in Battle Pass for the hammer to appear.

When it's available the Awakening Challenge says "Prove your worth by picking up Mjolnir as Thor".

Make sure your Thor, head to the location and Pick Up prompt should appear. You have to have your Thor outfit or you'll just see a pickaxe. After all only one is worthy. (Ignoring the whole Captain America arc)

