Fortnite Bifrost marks locations - where to find them for Thor's Awakening Challenge
Thor is on the hunt for bifrost marks - here's where you locate them
Everyone is getting Thor to hunt down and stand by Bifrost marks - it must be a Fortnite Awakening Challenge.
Fortnite season 4 is here and brings with it the Marvel skins, Fortnite weapons, and challenges. It also brings with it Awakening challenges to unlock emotes.
- Read More: Fortnite Marvel Battle Pass skins
If you're trying to find the Bifrost marks for Thor's Awakening challenge we've broken down where to look.
When you reach level 15 you unlock three challenges, which, when complete, you get the Thor Awakening Emote.
The first of these is to find Bifrost marks, footprints it's left behind, by the Weeping Wood.
More like this
- Read More: Fortnite Season 4 Map - changes and new locations
This one is pretty easy, you just land by the six marks and stand by them to complete them.
The map has had a slight change where it marks where challenges are, but they don't give specifics. Just take a look by the Sentinal Graveyard - by the hammer.
All the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Awakening Challenges
- Thor Awakening Challenges - Hammer
- Thor Awakening challenge: Mountaintop ruins location
- She-Hulk Awakening Challenges – smashing vases locations
- Groot Awakening Challenges
- Doctor Doom Awakening Challenges
- Mystique Awakening Challenges
- Tony Stark/Iron Man Awakening Challenges
More Fortnite season 4:
- Fortnite Season 4 map changes
- Fortnite Season 4 Week 1 challenges
- Fortnite Season 4 new weapons
- Where Baby Groot spawns
- Defeat Doctor Doom
For more news visit our Technology section including the Xbox Series X release date news and PS5 release date news.