For Mystique's Awakening Challenges you need the battle pass - the usual 950 V-Bucks.

The skin is unlocked at tier 80 but you can boost her at tier 86. The change she undergoes after the emote gives her a new look - well several, as she can take on the look of the enemies you defeat.

Mystique's Awakening Challenges

Use a phone booth as Mystique - just use a phone booth. Deal damage with different rarity pistols - keep checking chests and buildings. Emote after eliminating an enemy - battle it out.

Use a phone booth as Mystique

All you have to do is have the Mystique skin on and use a phone booth. The phone booths can be found in several places, but you need to know where to look. If you're at Doom's Domain there are three we've seen there.

Deal damage with different rarity pistols

All you need to do here is look in chests and buildings to find pistols of varying rarities. We know that can be frustrating as it's more luck than skill or strategy, but that's it.

Emote after eliminating an enemy

The hard part! You have to eliminate an enemy to get this emote. It may take a few tries, but it has to be done.

When it's done you get the emote, use it and you now have the ability to shapeshift!

Next is Iron Man...

