You need to buy the season four battle pass for 950 V-bucks as per usual.

Groot has a series of challenges you need to tackle before you can unlock him. There are new challenges each week, the first two are in the Awakening and are pretty straight forward.

Groot Awakening Challenges

Plant a seed on a heart-shaped island as Groot - just plant a seed when you land. Emote as Groot at a friendship monument - head to the statues by the castle. Reward - Rocket Raccoon Bonus: Rescue Baby Groot.

Plant a seed on a heart-shaped island as Groot

Get on the Groot skin and head to the west of the island. There's a heart-shaped island there near Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges.

Get on the battle bus and fly in there. For this challenge, you just have to land there and plant a seed.

Emote as Groot at a friendship monument

Again as Groot, fly-in near Sweaty Sands and Coral Castle. In between these spots, there's a castle.

Next to it, you will see two statues giving each other a high-five. For this challenge, use the emote while standing by these statues.

When you do you'll unlock a Rocket Raccoon pet that flies by you!

Rescue sapling Baby Groot

While it's not a challenge it does mean you can get Baby Groot. For this head to Holly Hedge garden centre and look among the plants.

We broke down where to find Baby Groot in our guide.

Baby Groot Fortnite Season 4 Epic Games

