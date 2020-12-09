Full PS5 games list: every game you can play and pre-order now
Here is everything announced for the PS5 so far.
Published:
While there are many that are still trying to get a PS5, there are still a lot of gamers of that are playing on it now and all eyes are on the games that are out, and on the way, for the powerful console.
PS5 pre-orders did not go smoothly and demand far exceeded supply and now it looks like many of the large retailers will not have any this side of Christmas.
Getting hold of the new console was just as stressful on launch day as it had been since pre-orders began with limited stock selling out instantly. But, if you do have one, or still plan to pick one up, what can you play on it?
If you’re interested in the other consoles too, head on over to or video game release dates page for all the latest game release information. But for now, here is what you will be able to play on the PlayStation 5 in the coming months. And don’t forget, if you have an interest in these games, it is always a good idea to pre-order early as while the price may fluctuate, you’ll get it for the lowest it has been without having to keep checking.
Upcoming PlayStation 5 games
PlayStation 5 games (A-C)
Anima: Song from the Abyss
Apex Legends
Aragami 2
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Buy now for PS5 at Amazon now for £51.99 or Buy for PS4 at Amazon for £51.99
Astro’s Playroom
Atomic Heart
Balan Wonderworld – Pre-order at Game now for £49.99
Battlefield 6
BioShock
Blood Bowl 3
Borderlands 3
Braid: Anniversary Edition
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
Bugsnax
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Buy now at Game now for £69.99
Call of Duty: Warzone
Chivalry 2
Chorus: Rise As One
Commandos
Control: Ultimate Edition
Cris Tales
Cyberpunk 2077 – PS5 pre-orders are not yet available but you can
PlayStation 5 games (D-F)
Dead by Daylight
Deathloop
Demon’s Souls – Buy now at Game now for £69.99
Destiny 2
Destruction AllStars
Devil May Cry Special Edition – Buy now at Game now for £34.99
DIRT 5
Dustborn
Dying Light 2
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Far Cry 6 – Pre-order at Game now for £54.99
FIFA 21
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy XVI – Pre-order at Game now for £59.99
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Pre-order at Game now for £39.99
Fortnite – Buy The Last Laugh Bundle at Game now for £24.99
PlayStation 5 games (G-J)
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Godfall – Buy now at Game now for £69.99
God of War: Ragnarok
Goodbye Volcano High
Gotham Knights – Pre-order at Game now for £54.99
Gothic
Gran Turismo 7
Grand Theft Auto V
Guilty Gear Strive
Haven
Heavenly Bodies
Hitman 3
Hogwarts Legacy – Preorder at Game now for £59.99 or Pre-order for PS4 at GAME now for £54.99
Hood: Outlaws & Legends
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortals Fenyx Rising– Buy now at Amazon for £59.99 or Buy for PS4 at Amazon now for £57.99
In Sound Mind
Jett: The Far Shore
Just Dance 2021 – Buy now at Game now for £49.99
PlayStation 5 games (K-M)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Little Devil Inside
Lords of the Fallen 2
Low-Fi
Madden NFL 21
Maneater – Pre-order now at GAME for £34.99
Maquette
Marvel’s Avengers – PS5 pre-orders are not yet available but you can buy now on PS4 at Amazon for £49.99
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Buy now on PS5 at Amazon for £51.99 or Buy now on PS4 at Very for £51.99
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Includes Spider-Man remastered) – Buy now at GAME for £69.99
Metal: Hellsinger
MicroMan
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Moonray
MXGP 2020 – Pre-order now at GAME for £49.99
PlayStation 5 games (N-P)
NBA 2K21
NBA Live 21
Nour: Play With Your Food
Observer: System Redux
Oddworld: Soulstorm – Pre-order at Game now for £59.99
Outriders
Overcooked: All You Can Eat – Pre-order at Amazon now for £39.99
Override 2: Super Mech League – Pre-order at Game now for £34.99
Paradise Lost
PES 2022
Planet Coaster: Console Edition – Pre-order at Amazon now for £39.99
Poker Club
Pragmata
Project Athia
Project Awakening
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – Pre-order at Game now for £34.99
PlayStation 5 games (Q-S)
Quantum Error
Rainbow Six: Quarantine
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Recompile
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
RIDE 4 – Pre-order at Game now for £49.99
Riders Republic – Pre-order at Game now for £54.99
Roots of Pacha
Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Buy now at Amazon for £54.99
Scarlet Nexus
Sea of Stars
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
Skate
Sniper Elite 5
Solar Ash
Sonzai
Starfield
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Skywalker Saga – Pre-order at Amazon now for £59.99
Steelrising
Stray
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Pre-order at Game now for £69.99
PlayStation 5 games (T-Z)
Temtem
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
The Elder Scrolls VI
The Far Shore
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
The Pathless
The Pedestrian
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
Tribes of Midgard
Unknown 9: Awakening
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
War Mongrels
Warframe
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Watch Dogs Legion – Buy for PS5 at Amazon now for £51.99 or Buy for PS4 at Amazon now for £51.99
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
Worms Rumble
WRC 9 – Buy at Game now for £49.99
Yazuka: Like a Dragon – Pre-order at Game now for £49.99
