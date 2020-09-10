Upcoming Video game release dates 2020 – PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

Video game release dates have been known to change once or twice over the years – and there are new announcements throughout the year, sometimes weekly. Nevertheless, we endeavour to keep this page updated with the latest news!

If a release date is as yet unconfirmed, we’ll list a game under TBC.

Across all platforms, here are the major releases to look out for throughout the rest of 2020.

September 2020 video game release dates

Ostranauts (PC) – 10th September

Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 10th September

BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PC) – 15th September

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (PES 2021) (PC, PS4, XBO) –15th September

Spelunky 2 (PS4) – 15th September

Pacer (PC, PS4, XBO) – 17th September

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch) – 18th September (pre-order)

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4) (Retail) – 18th September

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 18th September

Hello Neighbor (Stadia) – 20th September

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – 22nd September

Little Big Workshop (XBO) – 24th September

Serious Sam 4 (PC, Stadia) – 24th September

Tennis World Tour 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 24th September

Going Under (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 24th September

Ampersat (PC) – 25th September

DreamWorks Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th September

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 25th September

Zengeon (Switch) – 25th September

Genshin Impact (PS4) – 28th September

Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 29th September

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (PS4, Switch) – 29th September

Dead by Daylight (Stadia) – September TBC

Gamer Girl (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – September TBC

Himig (PC) – September TBC

October 2020 video game release dates

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, XBO) – 2nd October

Let’s Sing Queen (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 2nd October

Let's Sing Queen (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 2nd October

Foregone (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 5th October

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6th October (pre-order)

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – All Hallows’ Eve Skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 8th October

Ben 10: Power Trip (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 9th October

Dirt 5 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 9th October

FIFA 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 9th October

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th October

Drone Swarm (PC) – 20th October

Transformers: Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 23rd October

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 (PS4) – 27th October

Watch Dogs Legion (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 29th October (pre-order)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Stadia) – 29th October

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC, PS4, XBO) – 30th October

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch) – 30th October

Auto Chess (PS4) – 31st October

Book Of Travels (PC) – October TBC

Calico (PC) – October TBC

Maid of Sker (Switch) – October TBC

Monster Truck Championship (PC, PS4, XBO) – October TBC

November 2020 video game release dates

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch) – 6th November

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6th November

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6th November

Xbox Series S – November 10th

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC, PS4, XBO, Xbox One X, Stadia) – 10th November (pre-order)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 10th November

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC) – 10th November

XIII (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 10th November (pre-order)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th November (pre-order)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th November (pre-order)

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th November (pre-order)

Cris Tales (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 17th November

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 19th November (pre-order)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4, Switch) – 20th November

Handball 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – November TBC

December 2020 video game releases

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th December

Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) – December TBC

Hiro’s Escape (PC) – December TBC

TBC 2020 video game release dates

Sports Story (Switch) – Autumn 2020

Bake ‘n Switch (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

Baldo (Switch) – TBC 2020

Balsa Model Flight Simulator (PC) – TBC 2020

Bonkies (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (PC) – TBC 2020

Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Part 1 (Switch) – TBC 2020

Eldest Souls (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Last Campfire (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020

Planet Coaster (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Rogue Company (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Switch) – TBC 2020

Suzerain (PC) – TBC 2020

Tears of Avia (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Those Who Remain (Switch) – TBC 2020

Wingspan (Switch) – TBC 2020

Alchemic Cutie (PC) – Q3 2020

Iron Conflict (PC) – Q3 2020

The Last Taxi (PC VR) – Q3 2020

Amnesia: Rebirth (PC, PS4) – Autumn 2020

Apex Legends (Switch) – Autumn 2020

Axiom Verge 2 (Switch) – Autumn 2020

DwarfHeim (PC) – Autumn 2020

Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020

Fuser (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020

King of Seas (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020

Monstrum 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020

NBA 2K21 (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020

Olija (PC, Switch) – Autumn 2020

Outcasters (Stadia) – Autumn 2020

Pokemon Sword & Shield: The Crown Tundra expansion (Switch) – Autumn 2020

Realpolitiks 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – Autumn 2020

Unsouled (PC) – Autumn 2020

Voidtrain (PC, Consoles TBC) – Autumn 2020

Five Dates (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Q4 2020

Hoa (PC) – Q4 2020

Onsen Master (PC, Consoles TBC) – Q4 2020

Sayri: The Beginning (PC, Consoles TBC) – Q4 2020

Twelve Minutes (PC, XBO) – Q4 2020

Undungeon (PC) – Q4 2020

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest (PC) – Q4 2020

Call of the Sea (PC, XSX, XBO) – Late 2020

Cartel Tycoon (PC) – Late 2020

Dark Envoy (PC, PS4, XBO) – Late 2020

Encodya (PC) – Late 2020

Songs of Conquest (PC) – Late 2020

Worms Rumble (PC, PS5, PS4) – Late 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Astro’s Playroom (PS5) – Holiday 2020

Bugsnax (PC, PS5, PS4) – Holiday 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Dangerous Driving 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Holiday 2020

Deathloop (PC, PS5) – Holiday 2020

Dirt 5 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

FIFA 21 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Godfall (PC, PS5) – Holiday 2020

Halo Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – Holiday 2020

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga (XSX) – Holiday 2020

Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek (Stadia) – Holiday 2020

Jett: The Far Shore (PC, PS5, PS4) – Holiday 2020

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS5, PS4) – Holiday 2020

Knight Squad 2 (PC, Consoles TBC) – Holiday 2020

Madden 21 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Marvel’s Avengers (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Marvel’s Spider-Man PS5 Miles Morales (PS5) – Holiday 2020

The Medium (PC, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Observer: System Redux (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Outriders (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO,Stadia) – Holiday 2020

PS5 – Holiday 2020

Scorn (XSX) – Holiday 2020

Tetris Effect: Connected (PC, XSX, XBO) – Holiday 2020

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (XSX) – Holiday 2020

The Forgotten City (PC, XBO) – Winter 2020

Where the Heart Is (PS4) – Winter 2020

A Monster’s Expedition (PC) – TBC 2020

After the Fall (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020

Agents: Biohunters (PC) – TBC 2020

Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

The Alto Collection (Switch) – TBC 2020

Aquanox Deep Descent (PC) – TBC 2020

The Artful Escape (XBO) – TBC 2020

The Ascent (XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020

Atrio: The Dark Wild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

B.ARK (Switch) – TBC 2020

Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC) – TBC 2020

Beyond a Steel Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Biomutant (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Black Book (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Blazing Beaks (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Blood Bowl 3 (TBC) – TBC 2020

Boundary (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020

Bounty Battle (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Boyfriend Dungeon (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020

Bright Memory: Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (PS4) – TBC 2020

Buildings Have Feelings Too! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Button City (PC) – TBC 2020

Cake Bash (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Captain Contraband (PC) – TBC 2020

Chicken Police (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Clockwork Aquario (TBC) – TBC 2020

Cloudpunk (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Construction Simulator 3 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Crossfire X (XBO) – TBC 2020

Crysis Remastered (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, XBO, Steam) – TBC 2020

Dead Static Drive (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Deathtrap Dungeon (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Dicey Dungeons (Switch) – TBC 2020

Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Disco Elysium (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Doom Eternal (Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Dry Drowning (XBO) – TBC 2020

Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

Elden Ring (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

The Elder Scrolls Online: Stonethorn DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

The Eternal Cylinder (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Evergate (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Everwild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC) – TBC 2020

Faeria (Switch) – TBC 2020

The Falconeer (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

First Class Trouble (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch (PS4) – TBC 2020

Garden Story (PC) – TBC 2020

Gears Tactics (XBO) – TBC 2020

Genesis Noir (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Ghost of a Tale (Switch) – TBC 2020

Ghostrunner (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

The Good Life (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Gleamlight (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Green Hell (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Hammerting (PC) – TBC 2020

Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) – TBC 2020

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch) – TBC 2020

Haven (PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Hokko Life (PC) – TBC 2020

Hollow Knight: Silksong (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Hot Brass (PC) – TBC 2020

Humanity (PS4) – TBC 2020

Hunting Simulator 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020

I Am Dead (Switch) – TBC 2020

It Came from Space and Ate Our Brains (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Jumpala (PC) – TBC 2020

King’s Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign (PC) – TBC 2020

Kosmokrats (PC) – TBC 2020

Lair of the Clockwork God (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Liberated (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Liftoff: Drone Racing (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Lost At Sea (PC) – TBC 2020

Magic: Legends (PC) – TBC 2020

Maneater (Switch) – TBC 2020

Mars Horizon (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Mayhem in Single Valley (PC) – TBC 2020

Medieval Dynasty (PC) – TBC 2020

Melon Journey 2 (PC) – TBC 2020

Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Misc. (PC) – TBC 2020

Mondo Museum (PC) – TBC 2020

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (Stadia) – TBC 2020

Monster Safari (PC) – TBC 2020

Monster Truck Championship (Switch) – TBC 2020

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

My Child Lebensborn (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Nexomon: Extinction (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

No More Heroes 3 (Switch) – TBC 2020

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Operencia: The Stolen Sun (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020

Orange Island (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Other Side (PC) – TBC 2020

Outbuddies DX (PS4) – TBC 2020

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020

Overpass (Switch) – TBC 2020

Panzer Dragoon (Switch) – TBC 2020

Paradise Lost (PC) – TBC 2020

Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

The Pathless (PC, PS5) – TBC 2020

Per Aspera (PC) – TBC 2020

PES 2021 (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Phogs! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Pile Up! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Psikodelya (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Quantum League (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020

RAN: Lost Islands (PC) – TBC 2020

Rawmen (PC) – TBC 2020

R.B.I. Baseball 20 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Red Lantern (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Red Solstice 2: Survivors (PC) – TBC 2020

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Remnant: From the Ashes: Swamps of Corsus DLC (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Republique (Stadia) – TBC 2020

The Riftbreaker (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Rigid Force Redux (XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (PC) – TBC 2020

Roller Champions (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Romancing SaGa 3 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, PS Vita) – TBC 2020

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

Sail Forth (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

Say No! More (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Scavengers (PC) – TBC 2020

ScourgeBringer (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Second Extinction (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020

Secret Government (PC) – TBC 2020

Serpent Showdown (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Session (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Shadowplay: Metropolis Foe (PC) – TBC 2020

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Skater XL (Switch) – TBC 2020

Skull and Bones (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Sludge Life (Switch) – TBC 2020

Someday You’ll Return (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Song of Horror: Complete Edition (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Space Crew (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Spellbreak (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Spelunky 2 (PC) – TBC 2020

Spiritfarer (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

Spitlings (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Starbase (PC) – TBC 2020

Starmancer (PC) – TBC 2020

Subnautica: Below Zero (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Summer in Mara (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Super Meat Boy Forever (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Supermarket Shriek (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Survivalists (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

This Is Pool (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

This Is Snooker – Pool Deluxe Edition (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Through The Darkest Of Times (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Total War: Elysium (PC) – TBC 2020

Tour de France 2020 (PC) – TBC 2020

Trash Sailors (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Trifox (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Twin Mirror: Lost On Arrival (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Ultracore (PS Vita) – TBC 2020

Underworld Dreams (Switch) – TBC 2020

The Unexpected Quest (PC) – TBC 2020

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy (PC) – TBC 2020

The Universim (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Wait! Life Is Beautiful! (PC) – TBC 2020

The Walking Dead: Onslaught (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020

Warhammer Chaosbane (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020

Warsaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

Wavey The Rocket (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Way to the Woods (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Wayward Strand (PC) – TBC 2020

Weaving Tides (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Welcome to ELK (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

West of Dead (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

West of Loathing (Stadia) – TBC 2020

When The Past Was Around (PC) – TBC 2020

Windjammers 2 (PC, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

Wintermoor Tactics Club (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Worms 2020 (TBC) – TBC 2020

Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Ynglet (PC) – TBC 2020

Ys Origin (Switch) – TBC 2020

Zengeon (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Already out this year

King Of Fighters R-2 (Switch) – 7th August

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate (PC, PS4, Switch) (US) – 11th August

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate (PC, PS4, Switch) (US) – 11th August

Hyper Scape (PC, PS4, XBO) – 11th August

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town (PC) – 11th August

Metamorphosis (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 12th August

Popup Dungeon (PC) – 12th August

A Total War Saga: Troy (PC) – 13th August

The Alto Collection (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th August

Darkestville Castle (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th August

Double Kick Heroes (PC, Switch) – 13th August

Ever Forward (PC) – 13th August

Kill It With Fire (PC) – 13th August

Boomerang Fu (PC, XBO, Switch) – 13th August

Ever Forward (PC) – 13th August

Dreamscaper (PC, Switch) – 14th August

Eastern Exorcist (PC) – 14th August

UFC 4 (PS4, XBO) – 14th August

Apex Legends Season 6 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – 18th August

Mortal Shell (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August

Battletoads (PC, XBO) – 20th August

Frostpunk: On The Edge DLC (PC) – 20th August

Griefhelm (PC) – 20th August

Pastel: Blind Karma (PC) – 20th August

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th August

Remnant: From the Ashes: Subject 2923 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August

Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August

Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PS4, Switch) – 21st August

New Super Lucky’s Tale (PS4, XBO) – 21st August

PGA Tour 2K21 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 21st August

Kandagawa Jet Girls (PS4) – 25th August

Madden 21 (PS4, XBO) – 25th August

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August

No Straight Roads (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series (PSVR) – 25th August

Best Friend Forever (PC, Switch) – 27th August

Control: AWE DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 27th August

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch) – 27th August

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 27th August

Tell Me Why – Chapter 1 (PC, XBO) – 27th August

Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC) – 27th August

Deadly Days (Switch) – 27th August

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PC, PS4, Switch) – 28th August

Double Kick Heroes (XBO) – 28th August

Jump Force Deluxe Edition (Switch) – 28th August

Project Cars 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August

Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August

Windbound (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 28th August

Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 1st September

Crusader Kings 3 (PC) – 1st September

Crusader Kings 3 (PC) – 1st September

Hitman 2 (Stadia) – 1st September

MX vs ATV All Out (Switch) – 1st September

Super Bomberman R Online (Stadia) – 1st September

Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale (PC VR) – 3rd September

WRC 9 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 3rd September

Doraemon Story of Seasons (PS4) – 4th September

Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September (buy)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th September

NBA 2K21 (PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September

Paradise Killer (PC) – 4th September

