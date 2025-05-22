So, let's go through everything we know about what fans are calling 'Cyberpunk 2', but what the developers have dubbed 'Orion'.

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel: Project Orion explained

First things first, we do know that Project Orion exists and is currently being worked on, as it was confirmed to be in the works way back in 2022.

We also know that it's being worked on by CD Projekt Red's studios in Boston and Vancouver, likely because their main studio in Poland is currently busy with The Witcher 4.

Multiple major developers from the first game are confirmed to be working on Projekt Orion including narrative director Igor Sarzyński, game director Gabriel Amatangelo, associate game director Pawel Sasko,cinematic director Andrzej Stopa, environment art director Kacper Niepokólczycki, lead quest designer Sarah Grümmer and engineering director Kacper Kościeński.

Around the time the game was revealed, it was also announced that CD Projekt Red would be abandoning its own internal engine, instead opting to develop the game in Unreal Engine 5.

As for the game itself, Cyberpunk will be maintaining its open world, but expanding on it, adding a second major city in addition to Night City from the first game, as original Cyberpunk TTRPG creator Mike Pondsmith shared in May 2025.

The game will also reportedly be more 'reactive', according to associate director Pawel Sasko, who said in an interview with Aftermath that the sequel needs to validate player choices:

"If you in your story have made a certain choice and that's the way you have decided to go with your V and your partners and whoever else you met in the game, that's your story. It's important when making those decisions not to invalidate what players have been doing because it is their story and the decisions they made."

When could Cyberpunk 2077 sequel be released?

To put it bluntly, we have no idea when the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel may release, but it's safe to say that it won't be anytime soon.

In a press release from February 2024, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the game as in the "early stages of development," which makes sense as the Phantom Liberty DLC only released in 2023.

With so little to go on, the best place to look is perhaps at how long it took to developer Cyberpunk 2077, and it doesn't look for good reading.

Cyberpunk 2077 was first announced in 2012, and released eight years later in 2022 – if we map that onto Project Orion, we're looking at a 2030 release date at the minimum, and that's before we even factor in the switch to a new engine and the resources being spent on The Witcher 4.

Of course, this is all just speculation, and given how successful Cyberpunk has proven, both as a game and an anime, we can expect the developers to put more resources into it this time around.

As such, we would hope that we'll see a Cyberpunk sequel before the end of the decade, but perhaps this is just wishful thinking – we'll just have to wait and see!

