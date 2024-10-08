Lashana Lynch leads the survival horror game (you may know her from the films The Woman King and Bob Marley: One Love). She plays Young, who is a "groundbreaking astronaut".

Check out our exclusive interview with Supermassive Games' creative director Will Doyle (on Directive 8020, the Until Dawn movie and more) above.

Excited? Read on to find out everything we know about the Directive 8020 release date and for the latest about its gameplay and story details. Hop on down to the end of the page to watch a trailer!

More like this

The Directive 8020 release date is sometime in 2025, Supermassive Games has confirmed.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a finalised release date outside of the vague 2025 release window. Hopefully, Supermassive Games will reveal the release date of its latest Dark Pictures Anthology soon.

Until then, we can have a guess at its release date.

Based on the fact we’ve not seen much of the game outside of its announcement trailer, we’d argue that the game could be coming out in the second half of 2025.

Time will tell, of course, and we’ll update this page with the official release date when it is confirmed.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Directive 8020?

You cannot currently pre-order Directive 8020, but you can wishlist the game digitally on Steam, the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store.

We’ll update this page when pre-orders go live.

Which consoles and platforms can play Directive 8020?

Directive 8020 can be played on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam), Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco have confirmed.

It is not available on PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, and we doubt it ever will be. Sorry!

Directive 8020 gameplay and story details

Directive 8020. Supermassive Games/Bandai Namco

Directive 8020 is "an immersive cinematic horror experience that blends intense survival gameplay with meaningful choices and a branching narrative storyline".

The game’s Steam listing tells us that in Directive 8020, you are "hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey" and that "the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive".

Its official plot description is: "Earth is dying and humanity is running out of time. Twelve light years from home, Tau Ceti f offers a small sliver of hope. When the colony ship Cassiopeia crash-lands on the planet, its crew soon realise they are far from being alone."

Of course, there’s a bit more to it than that. The crew of the Cassiopeia "are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth".

Sounds like we’ll be making some tough decisions in this one, eh?

In terms of gameplay, it’s not just narrative choices. You’ll need to defeat enemies by "using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes and stealth". Sounds stressful.

Is there a Directive 8020 trailer?

Yes, there is a Directive 8020 trailer! Check out the announcement trailer below to see what horrors are in store in the latest Dark Pictures Anthology title:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.