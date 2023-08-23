As part of the Opening Night Live event at Gamescom, fans were treated to a trailer for the spiritual successor - Crimson Desert. It began as a prequel to Black Desert Online, but during its production has evolved into a whole new IP.

So what do we know about Crimson Desert? Is it anything like Black Desert Online? We'll share all the info we have about the new Pearl Abyss IP below.

And since we're feeling generous, we'll even throw in yesterday's gameplay trailer.

The CEO of Pearl Abyss, Jin-Young Heo, has said that the company aims to drop Crimson Desert in autumn 2023.

We think this window has been missed now, so we reckon - after the trailer at last night's Gamescom event - it'll drop early in 2024.

We'll update this page as soon as we know the exact date!

Another thing we know for sure is that it'll release simultaneously on PC and consoles, which is very courteous.

Can I pre-order Crimson Desert?

We can't find any pre-order options at the moment, and the game isn't up on Steam yet.

As soon as any offers surface, we'll let you know right here.

Which consoles and platforms can play Crimson Desert?

Crimson Desert looks to be releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and - in a nice gesture for those of us still on the previous gens - PS4 and Xbox One.

No Switch release unfortunately, but we'll update you here if anything changes.

Crimson Desert gameplay and story details

Much like its spiritual predecessor, Crimson Desert looks to be an open-world fantasy RPG. You can explore it on foot or horseback, and you'll have the option to complete quests, fish, chop trees and - we're delighted to say - pet plenty of dogs.

The combat looks to be a satisfying combo, block and parry affair, with a variety of interesting enemies (including ones you can climb, à la Shadow of the Colossus).

As for the story, we don't know much about that from the trailer. All we know is the game is set in the same universe as Black Desert Online, and we take control of protagonist Macduff as he fights against the forces of evil and confronts his past.

Is there a Crimson Desert trailer?

There is a trailer, and it's pretty awesome. Check it out below, in all its dog-petting glory:

