Unfortunately, no release date window was confirmed for the upcoming single-player action/adventure game, so we’re going to have to provide our best guess on that front.

Aside from the unknown release date, we do know plenty about the game and its plot already.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the Jurassic Park: Survival release date speculation, and to discover more about its gameplay and story. Skip to the end of the page to check out a trailer!

The Jurassic Park Survival release date hasn’t been revealed. If we were to guess, though, we’d imagine the game is set to launch sometime in late 2024.

Our guess of late 2024 is based on seeing a brief snippet of alpha in-game footage during its announcement trailer. It looks as though plenty of work has already gone into the game’s visuals.

Of course, we could be completely wrong. If it was set to release next year, the trailer might have revealed that fact.

We’ll update this page when more release date information is uncovered by the development team.

Can I pre-order Jurassic Park Survival?

No, you cannot pre-order Jurassic Park Survival yet. The game has only just been revealed and is yet to receive a release date.

Pre-orders will open in due time, of course, and we’ll be here to update this page with key details as soon as they’re confirmed.

Which consoles and platforms can play Jurassic Park Survival?

Jurassic Park Survival will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Sadly, there is no sign of a port on Nintendo Switch, PS4 or Xbox One.

Based on the brief snippet of gameplay seen during its reveal trailer, though, we’re not too surprised the game is current-gen and PC only. The Switch, PS4 and Xbox One likely aren’t powerful enough to run the game without some serious downgrades.

With the next-gen Switch rumoured to be in the works from Nintendo, though, could we see the game launch on that? Time will tell.

Jurassic Park: Survival gameplay and story details

Jurassic Park: Survival.

Jurassic Park: Survival is set one day after the events of the original Jurassic Park film from 1993.

The game is due to tell an original story about an InGen scientist who was unable to evacuate the doomed Isla Nublar.

In the first-person game, you’ll be tasked with surviving against the odds as Dr Maya Joshi, who failed to flee the island.

You’ll need to use your wits and survival skills to evade and outsmart the likes of Velociraptors and the terrifying T-Rex – among other dinos.

You’ll be able to explore the park and use its resources to "find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar".

As the game’s official website puts it: "Adventure through a fully realised Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Centre and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before."

Is there a Jurassic Park: Survival trailer?

Yes, there is a Jurassic Park Survival trailer! Check out the official announcement trailer below for a taste of what’s to come:

