After the colossal success of Black Myth: Wukong, it’s clear to see that the Chinese games industry is flourishing into something really special.

Like Game Science’s take on Journey to the West, Phantom Blade Zero celebrates China’s heritage, something that has gone criminally underrepresented in the AAA gaming industry.

As the release of Black Myth: Wukong demonstrates, it has clearly resonated with many who make up the Chinese gaming market of 685 million people (figures from Intenta Digital).

But of course, the game has to cut the mustard for it to be a success, so let’s see what Phantom Blade Zero is all about!

Phantom Blade Zero. S-GAME

The Phantom Blade Zero release date is yet to be announced.

There has been no direct statement given by developers S-GAME, but according to JorRaptor in a YouTube video (7:39), the developers told him that Phantom Blade Zero would release in autumn 2026.

Nothing more at this point has been said, but in an interview with the developers that was posted on Chinese site Bilibili, the creators stated that development "started in 2022" (machine-translated by Google).

As such, a four-year development cycle seems relatively realistic, so it could well be that we see Phantom Blade Zero release in 2026, towards the end of the PS5’s life cycle.

Can I pre-order Phantom Blade Zero?

Phantom Blade Zero. S-GAME

No, you cannot currently pre-order Phantom Blade Zero.

There doesn’t even appear to be the ability to wishlist it on the PlayStation Store page.

The page simply reads: "This game has just been announced. Check back soon to get the latest news, screenshots and trailers."

This is a bit surprising seeing as the game was announced back in 2023, and the fact that players are very keen to find out every morsel of information they can about the game.

Once an official announcement is made regarding pricing, pre-orders and editions, we will dutifully update you so that you can be there day one.

Which consoles and platforms can play Phantom Blade Zero?

Phantom Blade Zero. S-GAME

Phantom Blade Zero is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC.

You might be wondering what is to become of an Xbox version. Team Green fans were in an uproar when an anonymous source supposedly linked to the project reportedly said "nobody needs this platform" in regards to the Xbox.

This has since been debunked by S-GAME in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

It is no secret, however, that the Xbox has not sold well in East Asian markets such as China and Japan. The game has international appeal, however, and there is still the potential to sell millions of copies on Xbox.

It may come down to an order of priority, though, or issues with getting the game to run on the less capable Xbox Series S.

Fellow Chinese developer Game Science has also had to delay the Xbox version of Black Myth: Wukong, citing that the port currently does not meet its "quality standards".

Phantom Blade Zero gameplay and story details

The CEO of S-Game, known as 'Soulframe' Liang, posted on the PlayStation Blog their grand vision for what they hope Phantom Blade Zero will become: "Phantom World, the universe that the game is set in, is a universe where many kinds of powers converge.

"You’ll find Chinese kung fu, intricate machines reminiscent of steampunk, arts of the occult, and intriguing stuff that doesn’t quite fit into any of these categories."

Liang goes on to set the scene for who you play as: "In Phantom Blade Zero, you’re Soul, an elite assassin serving an elusive but powerful organisation known simply as 'The Order'.

"He was framed for the murder of The Order’s patriarch and gravely injured in the manhunt that ensued."

This wasn’t to be quite the end of Soul, though, as: "A mystic healer managed to save him from death, but [the] makeshift cure only lasts for 66 days.

"He must find out the mastermind behind it all before his time runs out, against powerful foes and inhuman monstrosities."

The game will have a "semi-open world" that sounds quite akin to pre-Elden Ring FromSoftware titles.

In terms of gameplay, it looks to be one of the fastest and most frenetic action RPGs out there. You can check out some of the gameplay in the video above!

Is there a Phantom Blade Zero trailer?

Yes, there are plenty of trailers for Phantom Blade Zero.

We’ve linked the The Blade is Drawn trailer from June 2024, which acts as a great quick look at what sort of gameplay we can expect.

From the get-go, the visuals are absolutely breathtaking, thanks to Unreal Engine 5.

The pace of the combat is something truly spectacular, and will act as a great refresher for those put off by the slower pace of traditional Souls-likes.

Like Black Myth: Wukong, it probably plays a bit more like God of War than Elden Ring.

Liang said they were inspired by kung fu movies of the past, and it’s clear to see that action director Kenji Tanigaki is making good use of their signature style.

