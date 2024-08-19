These sort of things are to be expected, though, with graphical tinkering and licence agreements respectively.

However, the reason why Xbox users have to wait a bit longer for Black Myth: Wukong isn't as clear.

It initially looked to be dropping on PlayStation, PC and Xbox at the same time.

More like this

But now the Xbox release looks to be a bit later. Why is this?

Let's take a closer look.

Is Black Myth: Wukong coming to Xbox? Series X/S delay explained

Firstly, we can safely say that Black Myth: Wukong is coming to Xbox.

But owners of Microsoft's console won't get their hands on it at the same time as PlayStation or PC gamers.

This is because, according to the developers, the Xbox version currently doesn't meet their "quality standards".

Unfortunately, no date has been given for Wukong's Xbox release.

So, how long could we be waiting?

When could Black Myth: Wukong come to Xbox? Our speculation

As we don't know the technical details, it's impossible to say when the game will drop on Xbox. However, there's no harm in an educated guess.

As the Xbox Series X has (relatively) the same sort of power as the PlayStation 5 (whose version of Wukong is set to drop tomorrow), we don't think it will be a particularly long wait.

The developers are probably getting it right for the Series S, which isn't quite as powerful.

If it's just a matter of optimisation, we reckon Black Myth: Wukong will come to Xbox before the year is over. Our guess is that it will drop sometime in December 2024.

It would be a nice Christmas present, at least!

Of course, this is all just speculation, and as soon as we know for certain we'll update this very page.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.