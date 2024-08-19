Almost two decades later, however, players are still keen on buying physical copies of the latest games. But it looks like the upcoming Black Myth Wukong won't be getting a physical release.

Does this mean it never will? Are we finally moving into the dystopia of digital-only releases?

Let's take a closer look at Wukong's upcoming release, and whether or not we're overreacting here...

More like this

Black Myth Wukong physical release: Why are there no discs?

As you might have seen, there is a "physical copy" of Black Myth Wukong. However, the case won't contain a disc but a unique code which you can redeem online to play the game.

Essentially, it'll still be a digital version of the game that you'll own. You'll just happen to have an empty case, too.

So, why is this? Well, the developers at Game Science shared their reasons via blog post:

"It is the first time for Game Science to release a console game globally, and we are currently facing limitations in offline resources required for the import, export, transportation, distribution, and sales of physical discs. These factors have made it difficult for us to sell physical discs simultaneously with the official release of the game.

"Our publishing team is actively working on resolving these issues and exploring options to offer physical discs."

So, it looks like this is only a temporary problem, and physical copies of Black Myth Wukong may roll out in the future.

Fear not, we're still a culture that respects the disc!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.