There are 20 categories to vote for – 19 available until 1st November and 'Ultimate Game of the Year' between 4th-8th November. As usual, you can head online to GamesRadar+ to vote for your favourite games.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about The Golden Joysticks 2024, including when the live event is and how to vote. Scroll to the end of the page for the full list of nominees.

When is The Golden Joysticks 2024?

The Golden Joysticks 2024 awards ceremony is taking place on 21st November 2024.

As per the official website, the event start time is scheduled for 3pm (UK time) and "full timings will be updated soon".

How to watch The Golden Joysticks 2024

You should be able to watch The Golden Joysticks 2024 awards ceremony on the GamesRadar YouTube channel on 21st November 2024.

As of writing, the live stream isn’t up yet, so we’ll update this page if and when new information about how to watch The Golden Joysticks 2024 is revealed by Future.

How to vote for The Golden Joysticks 2024

To vote for your favourite games in The Golden Joysticks 2024, you need to head over to GamesRadar+ and select the games you would like to win in each category.

There are 19 categories to vote in between now and Friday 1st November 2024. Between 4th November and 8th November, too, you will be able to vote in the 20th and final category – Ultimate Game of the Year.

The later voting date of the Ultimate Game of the Year is to give everyone a little more time to play the big releases that are launching in late 2024.

What’s more, for voting, you can also claim a free ebook from Future Publishing. The free ebooks on offer are as follows:

100 Retro Games to Play Before You Die

100 PlayStation Games To Play Before You Die

The History of Videogames

Ultimate Fan's Guide to Pokémon

Ultimate Guide to Roblox

Enter your email address and choose to 'Register my Votes' when you finalise your votes and you can claim one of the ebooks above for free.

Full list of The Golden Joysticks nominees 2024

The full list of The Golden Joysticks 2024 nominees is as follows:

Best Storytelling

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Tactical Breach Wizards

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

1000xResist

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Best Multiplayer Game

Abiotic Factor

The Finals

Sons of the Forest

EA Sports College Football 25

Tekken 8

Helldivers 2

Best Visual Design

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Astro Bot

Harold Halibut

Black Myth: Wukong

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Indie Game

Animal Well

Beyond Galaxyland

Ultros

Indika

The Plucky Squire

Balatro

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Acro

Conscript

Best Indie Game - Self-published

UFO 50

I Am Your Beast

Riven

Little Kitty, Big City

Crow Country

Tactical Breach Wizards

Tiny Glade

Another Crab's Treasure

Arctic Eggs

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

Still Playing - PC and Console

Roblox

Minecraft

GTA Online

Apex Legends

Warframe

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Fortnite

Valorant

EA Sports FC

Dota 2

Counter-Strike 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

Still Playing - Mobile

Honkai: Star Rail

PUBG Mobile

Subway Surfers

Marvel Snap

Roblox

Mini Motorways

Squad Busters

Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile

The Sims Mobile

Free Fire

Monopoly Go!

Star Wars: Hunters

Studio of the Year

Digital Eclipse

11 Bit Studios

Team ASOBI

Capcom

Visual Concepts

Arrowhead Game Studios

Best Game Expansion

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

World of Warcraft: The War Within

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Alan Wake 2 Expansion Pass

Best Audio Design

Still Wakes the Deep

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Robobeat

Astro Bot

Balatro

Star Wars Outlaws

Best Soundtrack

Silent Hill 2

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

A Highland Song

Hauntii

Best Lead Performer

Humberly Gonzalez – Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts – James Sunderland, Silent Hill 2

Cody Christian – Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Sonequa Martin-Green – Alvilda, Asgard’s Wrath 2

Kaiji Tang – Ichiban Kasuga, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Melina Juergens – Senua, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Supporting Performer

Neve McIntosh – Suze, Still Wakes the Deep

Debra Wilson – Amanda Waller, Suicide Squad

Matt Berry – Herbert, Thank Goodness You're Here!

Dawn M Bennett – Aigis, Persona 3 Reload

Briana White – Aerith Gainsborough, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen – The Furies, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

PC Game of the Year

Satisfactory

Frostpunk 2

Tactical Breach Wizards

UFO 50

Animal Well

Balatro

Console Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Dragon's Dogma 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Early Access Game

Enshrouded

Lethal Company

Manor Lords

Palworld

Hades 2

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Best Gaming Hardware

LG UltraGear 32GS95UE

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra

Backbone One (2nd Gen)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super

Steam Deck OLED

Best Game Trailer

Helldivers 2 The Fight for Freedom Begins Launch Trailer

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach State of Play Announce Trailer

Caravan Sandwitch Launch Trailer

Kingmakers Official Announcement Trailer

The Plucky Squire Launch Trailer

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Narrator Reveal Trailer

Most Wanted Game

Monster Hunter Wilds

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Slay The Spire 2

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Skate.

Doom: The Dark Ages

Atomfall

Deadlock

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Grand Theft Auto 6

South of Midnight

Fable

Exodus

Mafia: The Old Country

Light No Fire

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Golden Joysticks 2024 also has the following additional awards:

Streamers' Choice Award

Best Game Adaptation

Breakthrough Award

Critics' Choice Award

Lifetime Achievement

