It hasn't been the most conventional of launches, with a delayed Xbox release and physical copies containing no discs (for now).

But this hasn't stopped the game being an immediate success.

So how well, exactly, has the game done? How many people are playing, and how many copies sold?

Let's take a look at the Black Myth: Wukong player count, and work out how much Game Science has made!

Black Myth: Wukong player count - How many people are playing?

So, how many people are currently playing the game? At the time of writing, there are 1,732,949 people playing on Steam. Yesterday, it was well over 2 million.

This is record-breaking for concurrent players on Steam.

Huge numbers, and it doesn't even include those on PlayStation, or those who bought it through the Epic Games store - or the Chinese platform WeGame.

Black Myth: Wukong sales numbers - How much money has it made?

So, how much money have the devs over at Game Science made from this success? At the moment, it's difficult to know for certain, but let's try to work it out...

We reckon it's sold over 4 million copies across the board (on all PC platforms, and over on PlayStation). If we assume that every sale was the $49.99 standard version, then Black Myth: Wukong has likely made about $200 million in its first couple of days.

As many players bought the deluxe edition, and the sales numbers are rising by the second, the figures are probably much higher. We'll know for certain how successful it is in a few weeks, but it's looking pretty impressive.

