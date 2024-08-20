If you own the latter platform, however, things are a bit more complicated.

This is because, of course, it depends entirely on the specs of your PC.

Wondering if you can play it? Let's take a look at the Black Myth: Wukong PC requirements. We'll cover both the minimum and recommended specs.

Which PC platforms can play Black Myth: Wukong?

Firstly, if you're wondering where to buy Black Myth: Wukong on PC, it's available on more than one platform.

You can buy it from Steam and Epic Games.

Nice to know everyone is being catered for!

Minimum PC requirements for Black Myth: Wukong

If you're wondering whether your machine can play the game in the first place, the minimum PC requirements for Black Myth: Wukong are the following (taken from the official Steam page):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 130GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: HDD Supported, SSD Recommended. The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR/XeSS enabled.

Recommended PC specs for Black Myth: Wukong

However, if you want the best possible experience, here are the recommended PC specs for Black Myth: Wukong (taken from the official Steam page):

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 130GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: SSD Required. The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR/XeSS enabled.

