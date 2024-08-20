Black Myth: Wukong PC requirements - Minimum and recommended specs
Monkey around with a perfect frame rate.
Black Myth: Wukong drops today, which means it's time to jump into the shoes of the Destined One and traverse the beautiful landscapes of ancient Chinese mythology.
Owners of an Xbox have to wait a bit longer, but if you have a PlayStation 5 or PC then the game is available to download right now.
If you own the latter platform, however, things are a bit more complicated.
This is because, of course, it depends entirely on the specs of your PC.
Wondering if you can play it? Let's take a look at the Black Myth: Wukong PC requirements. We'll cover both the minimum and recommended specs.
Which PC platforms can play Black Myth: Wukong?
Firstly, if you're wondering where to buy Black Myth: Wukong on PC, it's available on more than one platform.
You can buy it from Steam and Epic Games.
Nice to know everyone is being catered for!
Minimum PC requirements for Black Myth: Wukong
If you're wondering whether your machine can play the game in the first place, the minimum PC requirements for Black Myth: Wukong are the following (taken from the official Steam page):
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Memory: 16GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 130GB available space
Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device
Additional Notes: HDD Supported, SSD Recommended. The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR/XeSS enabled.
Recommended PC specs for Black Myth: Wukong
However, if you want the best possible experience, here are the recommended PC specs for Black Myth: Wukong (taken from the official Steam page):
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Memory: 16GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 130GB available space
Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device
Additional Notes: SSD Required. The above specifications were tested with DLSS/FSR/XeSS enabled.
