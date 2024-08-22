Speaking of achievements, Black Myth: Wukong has smashed records, with a truly astronomical amount of players playing the game.

If you are worried it will be a slog trying to find every secret and achievement, you should check out and see if Black Myth: Wukong is open-world.

If you want to play Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox, you will have to wait a little longer, unfortunately.

We would make a monkeying around joke about how this intro is getting a bit long in the tooth, but we know that you would go ape if we did, so read on!

How many trophies or achievements are in Black Myth: Wukong?

Black Myth: Wukong. GameScience

In Black Myth: Wukong, there are 36 trophies on PlayStation and 81 achievements on PC.

On PlayStation, there is one Platinum trophy, four Gold, nine Silver and 22 Bronze trophies, with three of them being unique to PlayStation.

There are no difficulty settings, so you can just crack on without worrying if you’re being locked out from any, though the game is rather challenging at times.

None of the achievements themselves are too tricky to unlock, but the most time-consuming of all will be ones such as Final Fulfilment, which requires 100 per cent completion. There are some New Game+ achievements too.

It's a bit of an odd situation with the achievements, though, as they don't describe what you need to do in order to unlock them, as you will see just below.

Full list of Black Myth: Wukong trophies and achievements

Black Myth: Wukong.

Below are the full lists of Black Myth: Wukong trophies for PlayStation and achievements for PC, along with how to complete some of them - as this is an ongoing process (thanks to IGN and PowerPyx for spotting some extras we’d missed!):

Full list of Black Myth: Wukong trophies on PS5

Final Fulfilment – Platinum (Unlock all trophies)

– Platinum (Unlock all trophies) A Duel of Destiny – Gold (Complete the main story)

– Gold (Complete the main story) Meet the Match – Gold

– Gold Portraits Perfected – Gold (Complete Journal Entries of all Lesser Yaoguai, Chiefs, Kings and Characters)

– Gold (Complete Journal Entries of all Lesser Yaoguai, Chiefs, Kings and Characters) Six Senses Secured – Gold (Start boss battle with Erlang, the Sacred Divinity in New Game+)

– Gold (Start boss battle with Erlang, the Sacred Divinity in New Game+) A Curious Collection – Silver

– Silver Brewer's Bounty – Silver

– Silver Fickle Forms – Silver (Unlock all Transformation and Spirit Skills)

– Silver (Unlock all Transformation and Spirit Skills) Guardians of Gear – Silver (Receive the Jingubang weapon in Chapter 6)

– Silver (Receive the Jingubang weapon in Chapter 6) Mantled with Might – Silver

– Silver Master of Magic – Silver

– Silver Medicine Meal – Silver

– Silver Staffs and Spears – Silver

– Silver Treasure Trove – Silver (Collect all four Vessels)

– Silver (Collect all four Vessels) A Great Gust – Bronze (Beat the Yellow Wind Sage in Chapter 2)

– Bronze (Beat the Yellow Wind Sage in Chapter 2) A Spark of Thought – Bronze (Unlock your first skill in the skill tree)

– Bronze (Unlock your first skill in the skill tree) Always Accompanied – Bronze (Max out your gourd by talking to the "Old Man")

– Bronze (Max out your gourd by talking to the "Old Man") Behold the Betrayal – Bronze (Beat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master)

– Bronze (Beat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master) Blazing Black Wind – Bronze (Beat the Black Bear Guai)

– Bronze (Beat the Black Bear Guai) Brew of Bravery – Bronze (Equip a Gourd Soak for the first time)

– Bronze (Equip a Gourd Soak for the first time) Creative Concoction – Bronze (Craft Medicine for the first time)

– Bronze (Craft Medicine for the first time) Flaming Fury – Bronze (Beat Yaksha King in Chapter 5)

– Bronze (Beat Yaksha King in Chapter 5) Frost and Flame – Bronze

– Bronze Happy Harvest – Bronze

– Bronze Home is Behind – Bronze (Finish the Prologue)

– Bronze (Finish the Prologue) Nifty Nonsense – Bronze (Beat Yellowbrow in your second encounter in Chapter 3)

– Bronze (Beat Yellowbrow in your second encounter in Chapter 3) Page Preserver – Bronze

– Bronze Pound and Perfect – Bronze

– Bronze Scenic Seeker – Bronze (Find all 24 Meditation Spots)

– Bronze (Find all 24 Meditation Spots) Seeds to Sow – Bronze

– Bronze Shifting Sands – Bronze (Defeat secret boss Fuban in Chapter 2)

– Bronze (Defeat secret boss Fuban in Chapter 2) Temple of Taint – Bronze (Ring the three bells in Chapter One to unlock a secret area then beat Elder Jinchi)

– Bronze (Ring the three bells in Chapter One to unlock a secret area then beat Elder Jinchi) The Clamor of Frogs – Bronze

– Bronze The Cockerel Crowed – Bronze (Beat secret boss Duskveil in Chapter 4)

– Bronze (Beat secret boss Duskveil in Chapter 4) The Sire and Sons – Bronze

– Bronze Urge Unfulfilled – Bronze

Full list of Black Myth Wukong achievements on PC

A Curious Collection

A Duel of Destiny – Complete the main story

– Complete the main story A Family Finished

A Great Gust – Beat the Yellow Wind Sage in Chapter 2

– Beat the Yellow Wind Sage in Chapter 2 A Willing Warrior

Absorb and Cultivate – Use a Gourd to collect a Spirit

– Use a Gourd to collect a Spirit Always Accompanied – Max out your gourd by talking to the "Old Man"

– Max out your gourd by talking to the "Old Man" Behold the Betrayal – Beat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

– Beat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master Blazing Black Wind – Beat the Black Bear Guai

– Beat the Black Bear Guai Boundless Bitterness

Brewer's Bounty

Brew of Bravery – Equip a Gourd Soak for the first time

– Equip a Gourd Soak for the first time Brews and Barrels

Buried in the Sand

Cage of Claws – Beat secret boss Red Loong in Chapter 1

– Beat secret boss Red Loong in Chapter 1 Corrupted Captains

Creative Concoction – Craft Medicine for the first time

– Craft Medicine for the first time Cursed Clan

Death in Despair – Beat secret boss Black Loong in Chapter 2

– Beat secret boss Black Loong in Chapter 2 Devoted Disciples

Enduring Echoes – Ring all three bells in Chapter 1

– Ring all three bells in Chapter 1 Final Fulfilment – 100 per cent completion

– 100 per cent completion Flaming Fury – Beat Yaksha King in Chapter 5

– Beat Yaksha King in Chapter 5 Frost and Flame

Full of Forms

Gleams of Gold

Gnashing Grudge

Gourds Gathered

Guardians of Gear – Receive the Jingubang weapon in Chapter 6

– Receive the Jingubang weapon in Chapter 6 Hammer and Hew

Handy and Hardy

Happy Harvest

Home is Behind – Finish the Prologue

– Finish the Prologue Karma of Kang-Jin

Lust and Dust

Mantled with Might

Marvelous Melon

Master of Magic

Matches with the Macaque

Medicine Meal

Meet the Match

Mei of Memory

Misfit with Merit

Mud on His Face

Nifty Nonsense – Beat Yellowbrow in your second encounter in Chapter 3

– Beat Yellowbrow in your second encounter in Chapter 3 Oṃ Maṇi Padme Hūm – Locate all of Bhudda’s six eyeballs to unlock the secret boss Bhudda’s Eyeball

– Locate all of Bhudda’s six eyeballs to unlock the secret boss Bhudda’s Eyeball Page Preserver

Passion Passes

Portraits Perfected – Complete Journal Entries of all Lesser Yaoguai, Chiefs, Kings and Characters

– Complete Journal Entries of all Lesser Yaoguai, Chiefs, Kings and Characters Pound and Perfect

Precious Pills

Scenic Seeker

Secret in Purple Cloud

Secret in the Scroll

Seeds to Sow

Shells and Scales

Shifting Sands – Defeat secret boss Fuban in Chapter 2

– Defeat secret boss Fuban in Chapter 2 Six Senses Secured – Start boss battle with Erlang, the Sacred Divinity in New Game+

– Start boss battle with Erlang, the Sacred Divinity in New Game+ Slithering Snake – Beat the Whiteclad Noble

– Beat the Whiteclad Noble Souls in the Stalks

Sound in Stone – Finish the side-quest Man-in-Stone in Chapter 2

– Finish the side-quest Man-in-Stone in Chapter 2 Staffs and Spears

Temple of Taint – Ring the three bells in Chapter 1 to unlock a secret area then beat Elder Jinchi

– Ring the three bells in Chapter 1 to unlock a secret area then beat Elder Jinchi The Clamor of Frogs

The Cloud Claimed

The Cockerel Crowed – Beat secret boss Duskveil in Chapter 4

– Beat secret boss Duskveil in Chapter 4 The Five Skandhas

The Furnace Boy

The Loog Pattern

The Soaring Slash

The Stone's Secret

The Tiger Family

The Wayward Ways

Thousand-Mile Quest – In Chapter 3, get the Ashen Spell from the two-headed rat found behind the locked doors in the Pagoda Realm

– In Chapter 3, get the Ashen Spell from the two-headed rat found behind the locked doors in the Pagoda Realm Three Teams of Two

Treaded Tracks

Treasure Trove – Collect all four Vessels

– Collect all four Vessels Urge Unfulfilled

Voice Vanquished

Warring with Wolves – Beat Guangzhi

– Beat Guangzhi With Full Spirit

