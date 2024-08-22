Black Myth: Wukong trophy guide - Full list of trophies and how to get them
Journey to the best trophy count.
So that you don’t miss a morsel of content, we have for you our Black Myth: Wukong trophy guide with a full list of trophies as well as how to get some of them.
We say some, as we and other sites are frantically trying to get through the game and figure them all out - so bear with us! Hopefully, we’ve gotten enough of them for you to get started.
Speaking of achievements, Black Myth: Wukong has smashed records, with a truly astronomical amount of players playing the game.
If you are worried it will be a slog trying to find every secret and achievement, you should check out and see if Black Myth: Wukong is open-world.
If you want to play Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox, you will have to wait a little longer, unfortunately. That may be the case on PC, too, if your rig doesn't meet the Black Myth: Wukong system requirements.
We would make a monkeying around joke about how this intro is getting a bit long in the tooth, but we know that you would go ape if we did, so read on!
How many trophies or achievements are in Black Myth: Wukong?
In Black Myth: Wukong, there are 36 trophies on PlayStation and 81 achievements on PC.
On PlayStation, there is one Platinum trophy, four Gold, nine Silver and 22 Bronze trophies, with three of them being unique to PlayStation.
There are no difficulty settings, so you can just crack on without worrying if you’re being locked out from any, though the game is rather challenging at times.
None of the achievements themselves are too tricky to unlock, but the most time-consuming of all will be ones such as Final Fulfilment, which requires 100 per cent completion. There are some New Game+ achievements too.
It's a bit of an odd situation with the achievements, though, as they don't describe what you need to do in order to unlock them, as you will see just below.
Full list of Black Myth: Wukong trophies and achievements
Below are the full lists of Black Myth: Wukong trophies for PlayStation and achievements for PC, along with how to complete some of them - as this is an ongoing process (thanks to IGN and PowerPyx for spotting some extras we’d missed!):
Full list of Black Myth: Wukong trophies on PS5
- Final Fulfilment – Platinum (Unlock all trophies)
- A Duel of Destiny – Gold (Complete the main story)
- Meet the Match – Gold
- Portraits Perfected – Gold (Complete Journal Entries of all Lesser Yaoguai, Chiefs, Kings and Characters)
- Six Senses Secured – Gold (Start boss battle with Erlang, the Sacred Divinity in New Game+)
- A Curious Collection – Silver
- Brewer's Bounty – Silver
- Fickle Forms – Silver (Unlock all Transformation and Spirit Skills)
- Guardians of Gear – Silver (Receive the Jingubang weapon in Chapter 6)
- Mantled with Might – Silver
- Master of Magic – Silver
- Medicine Meal – Silver
- Staffs and Spears – Silver
- Treasure Trove – Silver (Collect all four Vessels)
- A Great Gust – Bronze (Beat the Yellow Wind Sage in Chapter 2)
- A Spark of Thought – Bronze (Unlock your first skill in the skill tree)
- Always Accompanied – Bronze (Max out your gourd by talking to the "Old Man")
- Behold the Betrayal – Bronze (Beat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master)
- Blazing Black Wind – Bronze (Beat the Black Bear Guai)
- Brew of Bravery – Bronze (Equip a Gourd Soak for the first time)
- Creative Concoction – Bronze (Craft Medicine for the first time)
- Flaming Fury – Bronze (Beat Yaksha King in Chapter 5)
- Frost and Flame – Bronze
- Happy Harvest – Bronze
- Home is Behind – Bronze (Finish the Prologue)
- Nifty Nonsense – Bronze (Beat Yellowbrow in your second encounter in Chapter 3)
- Page Preserver – Bronze
- Pound and Perfect – Bronze
- Scenic Seeker – Bronze (Find all 24 Meditation Spots)
- Seeds to Sow – Bronze
- Shifting Sands – Bronze (Defeat secret boss Fuban in Chapter 2)
- Temple of Taint – Bronze (Ring the three bells in Chapter One to unlock a secret area then beat Elder Jinchi)
- The Clamor of Frogs – Bronze
- The Cockerel Crowed – Bronze (Beat secret boss Duskveil in Chapter 4)
- The Sire and Sons – Bronze
- Urge Unfulfilled – Bronze
Full list of Black Myth Wukong achievements on PC
- A Curious Collection
- A Duel of Destiny – Complete the main story
- A Family Finished
- A Great Gust – Beat the Yellow Wind Sage in Chapter 2
- A Willing Warrior
- Absorb and Cultivate – Use a Gourd to collect a Spirit
- Always Accompanied – Max out your gourd by talking to the "Old Man"
- Behold the Betrayal – Beat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master
- Blazing Black Wind – Beat the Black Bear Guai
- Boundless Bitterness
- Brewer's Bounty
- Brew of Bravery – Equip a Gourd Soak for the first time
- Brews and Barrels
- Buried in the Sand
- Cage of Claws – Beat secret boss Red Loong in Chapter 1
- Corrupted Captains
- Creative Concoction – Craft Medicine for the first time
- Cursed Clan
- Death in Despair – Beat secret boss Black Loong in Chapter 2
- Devoted Disciples
- Enduring Echoes – Ring all three bells in Chapter 1
- Final Fulfilment – 100 per cent completion
- Flaming Fury – Beat Yaksha King in Chapter 5
- Frost and Flame
- Full of Forms
- Gleams of Gold
- Gnashing Grudge
- Gourds Gathered
- Guardians of Gear – Receive the Jingubang weapon in Chapter 6
- Hammer and Hew
- Handy and Hardy
- Happy Harvest
- Home is Behind – Finish the Prologue
- Karma of Kang-Jin
- Lust and Dust
- Mantled with Might
- Marvelous Melon
- Master of Magic
- Matches with the Macaque
- Medicine Meal
- Meet the Match
- Mei of Memory
- Misfit with Merit
- Mud on His Face
- Nifty Nonsense – Beat Yellowbrow in your second encounter in Chapter 3
- Oṃ Maṇi Padme Hūm – Locate all of Bhudda’s six eyeballs to unlock the secret boss Bhudda’s Eyeball
- Page Preserver
- Passion Passes
- Portraits Perfected – Complete Journal Entries of all Lesser Yaoguai, Chiefs, Kings and Characters
- Pound and Perfect
- Precious Pills
- Scenic Seeker
- Secret in Purple Cloud
- Secret in the Scroll
- Seeds to Sow
- Shells and Scales
- Shifting Sands – Defeat secret boss Fuban in Chapter 2
- Six Senses Secured – Start boss battle with Erlang, the Sacred Divinity in New Game+
- Slithering Snake – Beat the Whiteclad Noble
- Souls in the Stalks
- Sound in Stone – Finish the side-quest Man-in-Stone in Chapter 2
- Staffs and Spears
- Temple of Taint – Ring the three bells in Chapter 1 to unlock a secret area then beat Elder Jinchi
- The Clamor of Frogs
- The Cloud Claimed
- The Cockerel Crowed – Beat secret boss Duskveil in Chapter 4
- The Five Skandhas
- The Furnace Boy
- The Loog Pattern
- The Soaring Slash
- The Stone's Secret
- The Tiger Family
- The Wayward Ways
- Thousand-Mile Quest – In Chapter 3, get the Ashen Spell from the two-headed rat found behind the locked doors in the Pagoda Realm
- Three Teams of Two
- Treaded Tracks
- Treasure Trove – Collect all four Vessels
- Urge Unfulfilled
- Voice Vanquished
- Warring with Wolves – Beat Guangzhi
- With Full Spirit
