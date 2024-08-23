Black Myth Wukong chapters: Full list and how many to expect
Are you close to the end?
To say that Black Myth Wukong is the game of the hour would be an understatement. We knew the hype was huge, but nobody expected record breaking numbers like this so quickly.
So if you're reading this, the odds are you're making your way through the game as we speak.
As you explore the vast mythical world, you might be wondering how many chapters there are.
Are you close to the end, or is your journey with the Destined One only just beginning?
Let's take a look at the Black Myth Wukong chapters to see where you stand... but bear in mind we'll be naming them, so possible spoilers ahead. While they might not give too much of the story away, they a couple of them certainly reveal the terrain and theme of the area.
So if you want to be surprised by the next land, don't look at the chapter names. We'll share the number of chapters first.
How many chapters are in Black Myth Wukong?
Before we share the list, let's take a look at how many there are. A quick glance at the number might give you an idea where you stand.
Black Myth Wukong's story has six chapters in total.
This might not seem like a lot, but it's a long game. Each chapter covers its own vast area to explore, with a plethora of enemies bosses.
Full list of Black Myth Wukong chapters
So let's take a look at the chapter's names... once again, there'll be a few spoilers in the titles.
- Chapter One – Black Cloud, Red Fire
- Chapter Two – Yellow Sand, Desolate Dusk
- Chapter Three – White Snow, Ice Cold
- Chapter Four – Rosy Cheeks, Gray Hair
- Chapter Five – Golden Child, Crimson Blood
- Chapter Six
