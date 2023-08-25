The trailer revealed at Gamescom showed us a beautifully realised world of vast landscapes, enigmatic creatures, and - of course - epic boss fights. We also saw the protagonist - a monkey based on the character Sun Wukong, called "The Destined One" - in action. And boy, does he have some moves.

If you're like us, and you can't wait for Black Myth: Wukong, then scroll down for all the details.

Black Myth: Wukong will release in 2024.

We understand that's an annoyingly large window, but we'll update this page as soon as anything else surfaces!

Can I pre-order Black Myth: Wukong?

While we can't find any pre-order deals at the moment, Black Myth: Wukong does have a Steam page. You can add the game to your wishlist here!

Again, we'll let you know right here as soon as a pre-order option appears on any platform.

Which consoles and platforms can play Black Myth: Wukong?

By the looks of things, Black Myth: Wukong will drop on the three powerful consoles - PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

It looks like an huge game that previous generations and the Switch might struggle with. However, stranger things have happened. We'll keep you posted on any changes!

Black Myth: Wukong gameplay and story details

As we've said, Black Myth: Wukong is based on the 16th-century Chinese novel "Journey to the West". It's a story about a monkey who makes a journey across the "western regions" to obtain sacred texts. We don't know how faithful Black Myth: Wukong will be to the text, it sure looks epic.

As for the gameplay, it looks to adopt souls-like mechanics - expect to hack, slash, parry, die, repeat. The boss at the end of the trailer looks particularly challenging. Speaking of which...

Is there a Black Myth: Wukong trailer?

There is a trailer, and quite an epic one too! It dropped at Gamescom this week - check it out below:

