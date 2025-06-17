If you're as shaken, not stirred, as we are, then read on to find out everything you need to know about 007 First Light, including when it could release.

007 First Light is currently scheduled to release in 2026, although we haven't been given a more specific time frame yet.

The game's existence was first confirmed in November 2020, although it was simply dubbed 'Project 007' at the time, suggesting it has now been in development for nearly five years.

IO Interactive doesn't have a set time of year it likes to release games in – the last three Hitman games released in January, November and March respectively – so there's not a lot we can do in terms of predictions until it releases more info, unfortunately.

Can I pre-order 007 First Light?

Unfortunately, 007 First Light is not yet available for pre-orders.

The game can, however, currently be wishlisted on all platforms.

As and when pre-orders for the game become available, we'll be sure to update this page accordingly.

Which consoles and platforms can play 007 First Light?

007 First Light will release on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

It will mark one of the first major cross-platform titles to launch on the Nintendo Switch 2, showing off the new console's added power.

Unfortunately, it seems like we've officially hit the point of no return for last-gen consoles, as a version of the game for Xbox One, PS4 and Switch 1 is nowhere to be seen.

007 First Light gameplay and story details

007 First Light features a wholly original James Bond story, though it does take plenty of inspiration from the original Ian Fleming novels.

The game will tell James Bond's origin story, following Bond as a 26-year old with only a few missions under his belt, and already garnering a reputation as a bit of a loose cannon.

First Light will see him entrusted with a major mission that, once completed, will see him earn his 00 status for the first time.

As well as Bond, the game will feature a variety of classic Bond characters, including the likes of M, Q and Moneypenny.

As for gameplay, we've only seen a few clips, but it appears to mix the stealth of the Hitman games with gunplay, melee combat and plenty of gadgets to use during your playthrough.

There also appear to be a couple of vehicle sections, with Bond driving a classic Aston Martin and even, seemingly, a motorboat.

The game has an air of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle about it, too, so it's one to keep an eye on if you enjoyed Indy's last adventure.

Is there a 007 First Light trailer?

Yes, there is! There's a three-minute trailer explaining the premise of the game and showing off a bit of gameplay too, and you can watch it below!

