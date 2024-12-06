If you’re on PC and want to see the world in its glory, ensure you’ve got your PC requirements up to scratch before diving in so you’re not missing out.

Considering when this game is set, there’s also a certain amount of mystery as to what Indiana Jones got up to, which makes where the game takes place even more exciting. Keep reading for the full mission list and key locations in the game.

How many locations are in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Bethesda

There’s seven locations in the game in total, but because of the type of game this is, some of them are much larger than others, offering you plenty of opportunity to explore.

The two biggest locations where you will spend considerable time are the Vatican and Gizeh; these are by far the most open regions in the game. Sukhothai is also very open, but you explore this area on a boat, so it’s slightly more restrictive. Here’s every location in the game:

Marshall College

The Vatican

Gizeh

Himalayas

Shanghai

Sukhothai

Iraq

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle chapters: Full list of main missions

There are only seven main missions in the game, but that doesn’t reflect scale, with them all being quite lengthy and involved, offering plenty of opportunities for exploration. There are also plenty of side quests sprinkled throughout the game to enjoy too.

The Adventure Begins

The Stolen Cat Mummy

The Idol of Ra

A Harsh Climb

Into the Fire

The Blessed Pearl

Atonements

