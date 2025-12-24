Bond fans will have to wait a bit longer for the spy to make his gaming return, with 007 First Light's release date delayed.

Developed by Danish studio IO Interactive, the same team behind the Hitman franchise, 007 First Light had initially been slated for a 27th March 2026 release date.

That has now changed, with the developer confirming in a statement to social media that the game is being pushed back by two months, with a new release date of 27th May 2026.

On the reasons for the delay, IOI stated that, "007 First Light is our most ambitious project to date, and the team has been fully focused on delivering an unforgettable James Bond experience," before adding that "this decision allows us to ensure the experience meets the level of quality you players deserve on day one."

Thankfully, according to IOI at least, it appears that development is continuing apace, as the game is "fully playable from beginning to end," with the delay taking place to "polish and refine the experience."

First Light will tell the story of a "younger and more reckless" James Bond, working to achieve his licence to kill.

The game features a rather impressive cast, with Patrick Gibson of Dexter: Original Sin and The OA fame taking the lead role.

Musician Lenny Kravitz has also joined the cast in recent weeks, being confirmed as the villain Bawma, although it is not entirely clear what role he plays in the story.

