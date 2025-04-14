If you've been following the game and are excited to try it out, we've got all the info about when you can dive into the world of Tau Ceti IV.

Marathon is currently scheduled to release on 23rd September 2025.

This was confirmed by the release of a gameplay reveal trailer on 13th April 2025.

Interestingly, this is the same date that Borderlands 4 releases, with some speculating that Bungie has chosen this date to avoid the GTA 6 release date, as both Borderlands and GTA are owned by Take-Two.

How to sign up for the Marathon closed alpha

Marathon will be hosting a closed alpha taking place between 23rd April and 4th May 2025.

To sign up, you'll first need to join the official Marathon Discord channel.

Once in, type "/alpha" into any of the channels and you'll receive a private message with a link to sign up online.

Follow the instructions, and if you're lucky, you'll get an email from "marathonthegame@info.bungie.net" with your code.

Be aware that signing up for the alpha does not guarantee you a code, so even if you follow all of these steps, you still have to be fortunate enough to actually get chosen.

The test will be taking place in North America, meaning players from other regions may experience slower matchmaking and connection speeds.

Furthermore, PlayStation codes for the alpha test are region-locked and will be available in North and South America only.

Last of all, you will have to agree to an NDA and will not be allowed to stream the game nor share any footage of gameplay.

Can I pre-order Marathon?

Marathon is currently not available to pre-order.

Although the release date has now been confirmed, Bungie is still yet to open up pre-orders for the game.

We also don't know how much the game will cost yet either, although a report from The Game Post in 2024 indicates that the developer is targeting a $40 price tag.

Which consoles and platforms can play Marathon?

Marathon will be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

We've heard no news about a potential Switch version of the game, but with the Switch 2 release date approaching and the console's upgraded specs, it's certainly a possibility.

As for last-gen consoles like the Xbox One, PS4 and Switch 1, we think it's unlikely that Marathon will ever be playable on them, unfortunately.

Marathon gameplay and story details

Marathon is an extraction shooter, similar to games like Escape from Tarkov, which sees squads of up to three exploring the planet Tau Ceti IV in search of loot.

Here's how Bungie themselves describe the game: "You are a Runner, a cybernetic mercenary scouring the remains of a lost colony for fortune and power. Team up in crews of three as you battle rival Runner teams and hostile security forces for weapons and upgrades.

"Survive and everything you've scavenged is yours to keep for future runs on Tau Ceti IV or, if you're brave enough, a journey to the derelict Marathon ship that hangs above."

The game is a reboot of Bungie's original Marathon series, which saw three games released from 1994-1996.

While today's Marathon is an online PvP extraction shooter, the Marathon of old was a good, old-fashioned story-driven FPS.

But the story isn't all gone from 2025's Marathon, either. Like Destiny, the game will feature a story that unfolds over time through various in-game seasons and events.

As for what, exactly, that story will entail, we'll simply have to wait and see.

Is there a Marathon trailer?

Yes, there are a few, actually!

Marathon was first announced with a cinematic trailer shown at the PlayStation Showcase in May 2023:

Bungie then went pretty silent up until 14th April 2025, when it released not one, but two trailers.

First up, there was the gameplay reveal trailer which showed off some quick gunfights to give players a feel for the game:

Then, the gameplay overview trailer provided a longer, more in-depth look at Marathon's gameplay systems and core gameplay loop:

